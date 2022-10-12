Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships

By Jamie Durent
October 12, 2022, 9:21 pm
Lauren Bell (left) on the track for Great Britain. Image: Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13459401cj)
Lauren Bell (left) on the track for Great Britain. Image: Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13459401cj)

Forres cyclist Lauren Bell has taken bronze in the women’s team sprint at the World Track Cycling Championships in Paris.

Bell, alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, edged their Dutch counterparts by a miniscule eight-thousandths of a second to win the bronze on the line.

The former Forres Academy pupil competed at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year for Scotland but in Great Britain’s colours she has picked up her first major international medal.

Bell and the GB bike crossed the line in a time of 46.594, with the Netherlands finishing fourth overall in 46.604.

Earlier in the day they had come through qualifying in third place, before posting the fourth-fastest time in the heats – defeating Poland – to advance to the bronze-medal race.

Germany beat China by half-a-second in the final to take gold.

Also on Wednesday, Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans was part of the team pursuit squad which advanced safely through qualifying.

Cuminestown’s Evans, alongside Megan Barker, Katie Archibald and Josie Knight, posted a time of 4:13.117 in the 4km race to qualify second-fastest behind Italy.

They advance to face France in the heats on Thursday evening. Should they win their heat, the medal race will take place just after 9pm.

