Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships

Forres cyclist Lauren Bell has taken bronze in the women’s team sprint at the World Track Cycling Championships in Paris.

Bell, alongside Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane, edged their Dutch counterparts by a miniscule eight-thousandths of a second to win the bronze on the line.

The former Forres Academy pupil competed at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year for Scotland but in Great Britain’s colours she has picked up her first major international medal.

Did someone order another medal? 👀 🥉 Great Britain pip the Netherlands on the line by eight thousandths of a second in the Women's Team Sprint Bronze Medal final 😱#SQY2022 pic.twitter.com/yrJlfJV8pf — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 12, 2022

Bell and the GB bike crossed the line in a time of 46.594, with the Netherlands finishing fourth overall in 46.604.

Earlier in the day they had come through qualifying in third place, before posting the fourth-fastest time in the heats – defeating Poland – to advance to the bronze-medal race.

Germany beat China by half-a-second in the final to take gold.

Also on Wednesday, Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans was part of the team pursuit squad which advanced safely through qualifying.

Cuminestown’s Evans, alongside Megan Barker, Katie Archibald and Josie Knight, posted a time of 4:13.117 in the 4km race to qualify second-fastest behind Italy.

They advance to face France in the heats on Thursday evening. Should they win their heat, the medal race will take place just after 9pm.