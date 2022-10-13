Kayleigh’s Wee Stars co-founder completes epic Ironman challenge to raise funds for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Oldmeldrum dad has completed an epic challenge to benefit his charity and a north-east project.

Jonathan Cordiner, the co-founder of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, successfully completed the Vinfast Ironman World Championship in Hawaii on Saturday.

The course in Kailua-Kona involved a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26-mile run.

Through completing the challenge, Lossiemouth-born Mr Cordiner has been raising money for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and the Ellon Wheel Park Project.

He and his wife, Anna Cordiner, set up the charity in 2012 in memory of their two-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, who died from an incurable brain tumour.

The charity provides financial support for families who have a child with a terminal illness, helping them to make “precious memories together”.

‘Collecting medals for Kayleigh’

Mr Cordiner said: “When my daughter Kayleigh became poorly, I found exercise to be a positive way of coping and staying strong.

“Having started out as a runner 10 years ago, one thing led to another, and I have been competing in Ironman events over the last few years.

“I’ve been collecting lots of medals for Kayleigh over the years, but this one is the biggest so far, and I’m overjoyed to have done it for Kayleigh and my girls.”

Mr Cordiner completed the challenge alongside his brother, Stephen, with both encouraged throughout by their friends and family.

Overall, they finished in 985th place and 133rd place respectively, out of 2,378 competitors from across the world.

The pair thanked everyone who has sponsored them so far, helping make it possible for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars to continue supporting families.

Support for community project

The money raised will also go towards the Ellon Wheel Park development fund to create a cycling pump track, racing track and skate park in Gordon Park.

Mr Cordiner added: “Ellon is a community I have been very much part of over the past 10 years. I owe a great deal to Ythan Cycle Club both in terms of getting me into cycling, and also the club are massive ambassadors for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

“Furthermore, their efforts in terms of trying to encourage, develop and support children and young people in cycling are incredible – indeed our girls Charlotte and Emma continue to love their cycling as a result of the wonderful coaches at QL.

“The Wheel Park is an exciting project for Ellon and the wider region, and aims to provide opportunities across a range of sports and activities for people of all ages. I would love to try and contribute in some small way to this project.”