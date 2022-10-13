Aberdeen academic becomes first woman to join historic Weaver Incorporation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen academic has become the first woman to join the esteemed guild of Weaver Incorporation.

Elaine Gowans, head of textiles and fashion at the Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art was admitted into the trade group after “proving her craft”.

Following the incorporation’s traditional practices, she successfully produced a woven fabric “by her own hand” before an essay master and two oversmen to be approved.

The Weaver Incorporation is one of the seven incorporated trades of Aberdeen that maintain the standard of the craft and ensure it is passed on to future generations.

Earlier this year, it celebrated the 800th anniversary of its formation.

Preserving and enhancing historic craft

Having won the guild’s Career Enhancement Award as a textile student at Gray’s in 1988, Ms Gowans said becoming the first female member is “particularly meaningful” to her.

She said: “I am thrilled to be a member of such an historic organisation with the art and craft which I have personally held dear.

“I am looking forward to helping to build on the strong and productive relationship Gray’s School of Art has with the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation and to connect creative practitioners across the region so the crafts people can share knowledge, foster enterprise and develop their training.

“I want to highlight the historic importance of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation and the textile industry to the region and the fundamental role it has played in Aberdeen’s history.”

Ms Gowans took the oath and signed the Weavers members’ book to be formally admitted into the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation last month.

She will be presented to Aberdeen City Council as a new member of the guild and be given her Burgess of Trade status at a historic ceremony in the coming weeks.

Adam Byrne, deacon of the Weaver Incorporation, said: “Elaine’s membership of the Weaver Incorporation is both deserved on a personal level and underlines our desire to develop our organisation whilst delivering on our historic practices of preparing young people for their lifetime in the working environment.”