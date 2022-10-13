Aberdeen academic becomes first woman to join historic Weaver Incorporation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen academic becomes first woman to join historic Weaver Incorporation

By Denny Andonova
October 13, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 2:38 pm
Elaine Gowans took an oath and became the first female member of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation last month. Picture shows Elaine Gowans with Deacon Adam Byrne. Image: Robert Gordon University.

An Aberdeen academic has become the first woman to join the esteemed guild of Weaver Incorporation.

Elaine Gowans, head of textiles and fashion at the Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art was admitted into the trade group after “proving her craft”.

Following the incorporation’s traditional practices, she successfully produced a woven fabric “by her own hand” before an essay master and two oversmen to be approved.

The Weaver Incorporation is one of the seven incorporated trades of Aberdeen that maintain the standard of the craft and ensure it is passed on to future generations.

Earlier this year, it celebrated the 800th anniversary of its formation.

Preserving and enhancing historic craft

Images of ‘woven fabric’ made by Elaine Gowans. Image: Robert Gordon University.

Having won the guild’s Career Enhancement Award as a textile student at Gray’s in 1988, Ms Gowans said becoming the first female member is “particularly meaningful” to her.

She said: “I am thrilled to be a member of such an historic organisation with the art and craft which I have personally held dear.

“I am looking forward to helping to build on the strong and productive relationship Gray’s School of Art has with the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation and to connect creative practitioners across the region so the crafts people can share knowledge, foster enterprise and develop their training.

“I want to highlight the historic importance of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation and the textile industry to the region and the fundamental role it has played in Aberdeen’s history.”

Ms Gowans took the oath and signed the Weavers members’ book to be formally admitted into the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation last month.

She will be presented to Aberdeen City Council as a new member of the guild and be given her Burgess of Trade status at a historic ceremony in the coming weeks.

Adam Byrne, deacon of the Weaver Incorporation, said: “Elaine’s membership of the Weaver Incorporation is both deserved on a personal level and underlines our desire to develop our organisation whilst delivering on our historic practices of preparing young people for their lifetime in the working environment.”

