Motorists have been warned there is potential for rockfall along a stretch of the A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell.

Aberdeenshire Council has said warning signs will be installed along the affected stretch of road.

The local authority has also placed a 30mph speed limit in the affected area.

Investigations will take place early next week to implement a temporary fall-arrest programme.

A more permanent solution will be introduced following the investigations.

