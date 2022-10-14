‘Temporary’ closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “temporary” post office closure in Aberdeen will become permanent if a new business does not take it on soon.

The post office on Clifton Road was closed last year after CJ Lang pulled out of hosting the service in its Spar stores.

Post Office has since been exploring options for restoring the service in the area, advertising the opportunity online and carrying out visits to find another interested party.

However, there has been no interest or formal applications for the position so far, meaning the branch will remain closed.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken of his “disappointment” that the search has been unsuccessful.

In a letter to Mr Lumsden, a Post Office spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we have therefore been unable to identify a suitable solution and I’m writing to you and other local representatives to advise you that as there have been no suitable opportunities to reestablish a service, this branch will remain closed.

“We would of course consider any appropriate options if there are any significant changes in the area in the future. However due to the length of time the branch has been closed, we would need to satisfy ourselves that any new opportunity would be sustainable for both Post Office Ltd and the operator.”

‘Post offices are a lifeline for places like Hilton’

Mr Lumsden said: “I’m extremely disappointed that the search to find a new post office on Clifton Road has been unsuccessful.

“Post offices are a lifeline for places like Hilton, especially for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t travel to the city centre to access services.”

Mr Lumsden has raised the issue in parliament and is urging Post Office to make Aberdeen a priority.

He added: “It’s imperative that areas across the city have banking services, access to cash and parcel assistance and I would urge anyone who is interested in filling these voids to get in contact with the Post Office.”

Anyone interested in running a post office can apply online.