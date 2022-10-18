Aberdeen care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate year of learning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents at a care home in the west end of Aberdeen have been recognised for their learning achievements over the year at a celebratory graduation ceremony.

The enthusiastic pensioners of Angusfield House Care Home have added an impressive range of skills to their list of many talents in the past year, including:

Studying new languages

Joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places

Taking dancing and singing classes

Photography courses

Trying out graffiti spray painting

The Love Learning event is running in all Brighterkind care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments.

At the graduations, the residents were presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Angusfield House Care Home manager Bob Fenwick said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits. As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

“Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

‘I’d give Strictly dancers run for their money’

Residents of the Queen’s Road care home enjoyed themselves throughout the year, with Margaret Gimson, 74, saying: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger, but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

“My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions, I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money.”

Joseph Russell, 86, added: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year. I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”