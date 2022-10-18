Aberdeen care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate year of learning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate year of learning

By Chris Cromar
October 18, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 8:08 pm
Angusfield House resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art during the year of learning. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.
Angusfield House resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art during the year of learning. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Residents at a care home in the west end of Aberdeen have been recognised for their learning achievements over the year at a celebratory graduation ceremony.

The enthusiastic pensioners of Angusfield House Care Home have added an impressive range of skills to their list of many talents in the past year, including:

  • Studying new languages
  • Joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places
  • Taking dancing and singing classes
  • Photography courses
  • Trying out graffiti spray painting
Resident Sarah Munro celebrates graduating. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group.

The Love Learning event is running in all Brighterkind care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments.

At the graduations, the residents were presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Sylvia Hird with her graduation cap. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Angusfield House Care Home manager Bob Fenwick said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits. As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

“Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

‘I’d give Strictly dancers run for their money’

Residents of the Queen’s Road care home enjoyed themselves throughout the year, with Margaret Gimson, 74, saying: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger, but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

“My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions, I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money.”

Joseph Russell tried his hand at graffiti spray painting. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Joseph Russell, 86, added: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year. I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented