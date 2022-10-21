‘Help us spread some festive magic’: AberNecessities launches biggest Christmas campaign amid cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity has made a heartfelt appeal for support to make sure every child feels the magic of the festive season this Christmas.

With dozens of families feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis, AberNecessities is launching its biggest Christmas campaign to help twice as many children as last year.

The charity, which provides basic essentials to families in extreme financial hardships across city and shire, wants to deliver more than 2,500 gift boxes to those most in need.

Having supported more than 8,000 children since 2019, it is asking for help to spread some Christmas joy at a time when many might not be able to celebrate the holidays.

Growing number of struggling families this Christmas

Founder Danielle Fletcher-Horn is now encouraging people to get behind the campaign and bring smiles on thousands of children’s faces during a very difficult winter.

She said: “Every child dreams of Christmas, but for one in five children in our community, that dream will just not come true.

“It is just heart-wrenching that so many families in our community cannot afford to bring the magic of Christmas into their homes.

“Because of the shocking cost-of-living crisis and the continued effects of Covid, the number of requests we receive just grows and grows, and this year we are preparing to lovingly create almost twice as many bespoke Christmas Eve boxes and Christmas gifts as last year.

“Christmas is such a special time and our team is working hard to make sure as many children as possible wake up to gifts this Christmas morning.

“Every parent wants to create magical memories for their little ones – and together, we can help them do that.”

Sponsor a Christmas gift, bring a smile to a child’s face

The charity is appealing to local businesses and the wider community to sponsor the gift boxes, and help fund the presents and direct delivery in the lead up to Christmas.

The Christmas Eve boxes include cosy pyjamas and socks, festive treats, Christmas activities and a storybook, as well as a treat for Rudolph.

Carefully curated gifts will also be delivered to each child in the family on Christmas Day to help them enjoy the wonders of the festive season.

As well as financial donations to sponsor the gift boxes, people will also be able to buy a selection of presents from the charity’s baubles on the Giving Tree at Union Square.

Donations to sponsor Christmas Eve gift boxes can be made on AberNecessities’ website or on the No Child Should Go Without Believing in Magic JustGiving page.

Co-founder Michelle Herd added: “We are acutely aware that everyone is affected by the cost-of-living crisis, and as a result we are asking our ever-generous community to give what they can.

“Christmas can be a magical time, but it can also be a very difficult time for parents who are struggling to provide a Christmas tree or gifts because they have to prioritise feeding their children or heating their homes.

“Every single donation will make a child and parent smile – that’s something you really can’t put a price on.”