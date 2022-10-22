Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public have been asked to help trace a missing 26-year-old Aberdeen man who was last seen on Tuesday.

James Duncan was last seen in Aberdeen city centre at around 12.15pm on Tuesday, October 18 and police believe that he may have travelled to the Ballater area.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, with short black hair and brown eyes, and when he was last seen was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who has seen James or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3558 of October 21, 2022.