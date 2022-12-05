Film created by Kemnay pupils displayed at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of north-east pupils have travelled to Edinburgh to see the film they created about the changes to land in their local area be showcased on a national stage.

The Scottish Land Commission launched the My Land, My Story campaign to raise awareness of the ways land can be used and reused around the country.

Pupils from Kemnay Academy were crowned the winners of the campaign after creating a film about the changes surrounding the land at Kemnay Quarry.

This included when the area was used to produce granite for the Scottish Parliament building and Forth Road Bridge, to it now becoming a community and educational space.

‘Brilliant, fascinating experience’

Dexter Cook, a 16-year-old pupil from the school, was filled with pride after watching their film at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Scotland’s capital.

He said: “Creating the film has been a brilliant experience. It’s been fascinating to learn about our local land and get creative to showcase its use.

“The highlight was actually winning the competition. Everyone is extremely proud to have seen our film projected onto the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and it was such a fun day travelling to Edinburgh as a class for the event.”

Kemnay Academy received a £500 grant from the Scottish Land Commission to create the film, which saw the school’s environmental sciences and media studies classes combine to bring the project to life.

Land reform minister Mairi McAllan said: “Scotland’s land is a precious national resource that is fundamental to our economy, our environment, our wellbeing and our just transition to net zero.

“It also forms an important part of our history and culture – as demonstrated by Kemnay Academy in their impressive film. I offer my congratulations to the young winners for this excellent achievement.

“Scotland already has a long history of land reform, with the statutory community right to buy, the Scottish Land Commission and the Scottish Land Fund empowering people across the country to benefit from the ownership and use of local assets.”

‘Encourage conversations with young people’

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission hopes the Kemnay Quarry film will encourage more young people to discuss land reform.

He said: “Pupils at Kemnay Academy have been incredibly creative in demonstrating ways in which young people in Scotland can engage in conversations around land use.

“It was exciting to see their production centre stage at the National Gallery of Modern Art and we hope that projects like this will continue to encourage young people to think of land in creative ways and encourage in conversations around Scottish land.”