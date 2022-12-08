How an Aberdeen community centre is beating social isolation with soup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chatter, laughter and Christmas tunes filled the room as sheltered housing residents in Seaton gathered to enjoy a warming soup.

Every month, volunteers at Seaton Community Centre host a Soup and Sannie afternoon for sheltered housing residents.

The residents are all over 55 and live in the sheltered housing blocks across Seaton.

A community bus picks them up and takes them to the centre where a selection of homemade sandwiches and soups awaits.

The team of volunteers try to make the sessions fun by hosting quizzes or even having a dance instructor join for the day.

Last week they held their Christmas lunch celebration.

Tim Brown, chairman of Seaton Community Centre, said the get-togethers were designed to tackle loneliness and isolation – and are all the more important following Covid.

He said: “A lot of people weren’t coming out again after lockdown.

“And the worst thing in the world is to be lonely and isolated – it’s absolutely dreadful.

“Here, the atmosphere is infectious, I always have a big smile on my face.”

‘Everyone looks after you’

The sessions, run in conjunction with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), attract about 28 people each month.

Elsie Wood has been going along to the community centre since the beginning.

The 87-year-old said: “You wouldn’t get this service in a five-star hotel. We couldn’t get better service anywhere.”

Dorothy Gordon, 72, said: “It’s very nice and everyone looks after you. It means a lot to come down, and it’s good to come down and enjoy ourselves.”

The Christmas gathering was Carol Fraser’s first time, and she was very impressed.

The 76-year-old added: “Everything is served with a happy smile.”

Warming meals and access to food

Although the sessions are mainly aimed at stopping social isolation, they are also about making sure those attending can enjoy a warm space and a warm meal.

The local food pantry – backed by Cfine – has been crucial for many residents in recent months, and some of the leftovers also go to supporting the Soup and Sannie sessions.

Carol Baig, from AHSCP, said with the cost-of-living crisis the Soup and Sannie sessions would be a “nice added extra”.

She said: “It’s really to try to stop social isolation, to be honest, a lot of it is just people getting out and about and chatting and feeling part of the community again.

“Now, with the cost of living it probably is a nice added extra, and we’ve also got the food pantry here as well they can make use of if they need to.

“If there’s loads leftover we package it up and they can take it away with them as well, so that’s another hot meal for them.”

The food for the pantry is provided to the centre by Cfine, and if there is anything at risk of going past its use-by date the team will use it up in the soups to make sure there is no waste.

Mr Brown said the larder is now experiencing four times the number of people that it was in April. Some are even asking volunteers if they can provide pet food, which is new for the centre.

The volunteers are hopeful to start running sessions twice a month next year to meet the demand.

“The community space is just that,” said Mr Brown. “It’s a community space.

“We’re very open, and we’re a friendly bunch and a happy bunch. We want to be there, that’s the main thing.”

Big Christmas Food Appeal

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting initiatives like the Soup and Sannie sessions.

We’re working with charity partner Cfine to raise money and boost supplies, which they distribute to foodbanks across Grampian, the Highlands and Islands – like the larder based in Seaton Community Centre.

We have drop-off points at the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen as well as the reception of 1Msq and 2Msq on Broad Street – ideal for those visiting the Christmas Village.

We have also been making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need as well as dispelling misconceptions around accessing emergency food.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal