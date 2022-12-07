Ready, steady, wrap! Aberdeen charity gets packing 12,500 Christmas gifts for needy north-east children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has begun its massive wrapping operation to get 12,500 gifts for children in need.

St George’s Church, on Hayton Road in Aberdeen has been turned into a gift wrapping factory as Christmas approaches.

The new gifts are given to young people across the north-east who otherwise would not receive anything.

Instant Neighbour has been running its hugely popular Giving Tree for 32 years. The charity asks members of the public taking a card from a tree around the city that has the first name and age of a child in need.

Then they return the card with a gift for the child.

Gifts will be handed out as far north as Elgin and as far south as Laurencekirk.

How are the children chosen?

Instant Neighbour chief executive Sophy Green said: “It’s a massive operation.

“It starts way back in July when we ask organisations to nominate the names of children for gifts.”

Children are put forward by 85 different organisations, including social services and food banks.

How are the gifts organised?

It takes a lot of logistical work to get the gifts back to the organisations, which are usually handed out at Christmas parties.

The charity says they hope to give two presents to each child – with a value of around £25.

Mrs Green said: “After we get given the gifts we go through each list and make sure each child has something.

“We try to make it as fair as we can across the board.

“It’s really interesting to see how the taste in toys changes each year. ”

1,000 gifts still needed

But despite having 12,500 gifts donated, the charity is still requiring more to meet its record of 13,500 last year.

Mrs Green said: “I know it looks like a lot but we actually still need around 1,000 gifts.

“We are especially short of ages nine and upwards.

“I have some of my team out shopping now to spend the money people donated with gift cards.

“We have done tremendously well, especially after such a difficult year, but still need some more.”

The operation relies on a team of volunteers, many of whom return every year after having fun with the team.

Many of them are given time off by their companies to come and help out.

To get involved with volunteering or to give a gift, get in touch on the charity’s website.

The packing at St George’s Church will close on December 16.