A90 reopens after overturned lorry recovered

A lorry overturned on a busy north-east road today, causing tailbacks for morning commuters.

The Johnson’s Apparelmaster HGV overturned on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at about 6.15am.

The lorry blocked the southbound lane of the road, south of Fraserburgh.

However, police fully closed the route to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

Officers were in attendance to assist with traffic management while the lorry partially blocked the road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there are no reports of any injuries.

She said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, December 7, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry on the A90 south of Fraserburgh.

“Officers are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.”