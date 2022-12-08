Bus stuck on busy Bridge of Don road causes chaos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bus got stuck at the bottom of a busy Bridge of Don in wintry conditions this morning.

Balgownie Road, which is a major road through the area, was blocked after the First bus got stuck.

Passengers claimed the road did not appear to have been gritted, and was very icy.

However, Aberdeen City Council has insisted the route – which is identified as one of their priorities – had been treated four times.

It is not clear how long the bus was stuck. First Bus has been approached for comment.

Aberdeen Council: Road gritted four times

A spokeswoman said: “We gritted the primary routes, of which Balgownie Road is one in the Bridge of area, three times last night and also this morning.

“Unfortunately roads can still become icy in the snow and we’d always ask people to listen to police advice, drive to the weather conditions, and take care in winter weather.”

The incident comes after the first snow of winter has arrived, which has caused widespread travel disruption in Aberdeenshire and Moray.