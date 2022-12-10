‘It is important to give the family some hope’: Man with drone continues searching for missing woman Hazel Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It is important to give the family some hope’: Man with drone continues searching for missing woman Hazel Nairn

By Cameron Roy
December 10, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 12:14 pm
Cameron Anderson has been searching for Hazel Nairn near the River Don with his drone. Image: Cameron Anderson.
Cameron Anderson has been searching for Hazel Nairn near the River Don with his drone. Image: Cameron Anderson.

A north-east businessman has joined the search for missing grandmother Hazel Nairn – with his drone.

Ms Nairn was swept away by the River Don as she and her dog tried to get home in bad weather on Friday, November 18.

The 71-year-old’s beloved Westie, Ruaridh, was found dead a week later.

A major search was launched by the emergency services, but no trace of the mother-of-two has been found.

Daughter Anneka Gray has become worried the search is losing focus.

‘This will be an open wound until Hazel is found’

However, drone operator Cameron Anderson has been assisting the family – by searching the area with his drone this weekend and last.

Mr Anderson, from Turiff, said: “It is important to give the family some hope. I have been out almost every day for two weeks.

“This will be an open wound until Hazel is found.”

Mr Anderson’s drone has a high quality camera attached to it. Image: Cameron Anderson.

The 43-year-old has a state-of-the-art drone that can capture video in extremely high quality.

He said it can cover the same amount of ground in 10 minutes as a person walking on foot would cover in about a day.

River Don debris makes search challenging

The businessman has been flying drones since 2019 when he took it up as a hobby.

But the search has been challenging due to the River Don bursting its banks last month, covering the area in debris.

Drone images from flooding at Kintore, along the River Don last month. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

He said: “It’s a bit of a mammoth task because the river has picked up straw bales and wood and spread it into the farmer’s fields.

“All down the river, around a quarter mile on either side has a lot of debris.

“I have been painstakingly going through and flying the drone around and searching.”

Search down River Don continues

Mr Anderson has a pair of virtual reality goggles on while he flies the drone so he can see clearly from the drone’s camera.

His company’s graduate apprentice Findlay Lawson, 18, has also been helping by watching the drone from the ground.

They have spoken to Hazel’s daughter, who has told them exactly where the accident happened.

Findlay Lawson wearing the virtual reality headset to see out of the drone’s camera while Cameron Anderson controls it. Image: Cameron Anderson.

However, after searching downstream toward Kintore, the pair are now returning to where they started at Monymusk.

Mr Anderson said: “The snow has not helped, and because the river has a lot of bends in it, it is difficult.

“I am sure we will find her.”

Hazel’s family remains hopeful

Despite the challenges, Mrs Nairn’s family remains hopeful the search will be successful, and have been out every day themselves.

Hazel’s daughter Anneka said: “The debris at some points was over 4ft high, but there is a small chance my mum could be under there so it is vital to keep looking.

“This awful weather has stilted the police search, but the search will continue next week.

Thousands of pieces of debris now lie around the banks of the river. Image: Cameron Anderson.

“We are thankful to Cameron, who has been out on days when the police haven’t been able to free up resources, he has still been out with the drone.

“He is a very kind man.”

The day after her dog was found, her grandaughter labelled a double rainbow in the sky a “Rainbow Hope for Nana”.

Local farmers supportive of search

The community has also been trying to help support the search efforts.

Mr Anderson said during his searches he has been asking farmers for permission to fly in their fields.

He said: “Everyone I have spoken to has been great and really helpful.

“They have encouraged me and helped me when they could.

These images were taken by the drone’s camera while searching the area on December 10. Image: Cameron Anderson.

“It is amazing to see the community pull together like that.”

Police say their search is continuing. Officers have been spotted searching the river in kayaks and the police helicopter has been travelling through the area.

Walkers who are in the area are urged to keep an eye out too, as long as it is safe to do so.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented