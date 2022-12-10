‘It is important to give the family some hope’: Man with drone continues searching for missing woman Hazel Nairn

A north-east businessman has joined the search for missing grandmother Hazel Nairn – with his drone.

Ms Nairn was swept away by the River Don as she and her dog tried to get home in bad weather on Friday, November 18.

The 71-year-old’s beloved Westie, Ruaridh, was found dead a week later.

A major search was launched by the emergency services, but no trace of the mother-of-two has been found.

Daughter Anneka Gray has become worried the search is losing focus.

‘This will be an open wound until Hazel is found’

However, drone operator Cameron Anderson has been assisting the family – by searching the area with his drone this weekend and last.

Mr Anderson, from Turiff, said: “It is important to give the family some hope. I have been out almost every day for two weeks.

“This will be an open wound until Hazel is found.”

The 43-year-old has a state-of-the-art drone that can capture video in extremely high quality.

He said it can cover the same amount of ground in 10 minutes as a person walking on foot would cover in about a day.

River Don debris makes search challenging

The businessman has been flying drones since 2019 when he took it up as a hobby.

But the search has been challenging due to the River Don bursting its banks last month, covering the area in debris.

He said: “It’s a bit of a mammoth task because the river has picked up straw bales and wood and spread it into the farmer’s fields.

“All down the river, around a quarter mile on either side has a lot of debris.

“I have been painstakingly going through and flying the drone around and searching.”

Search down River Don continues

Mr Anderson has a pair of virtual reality goggles on while he flies the drone so he can see clearly from the drone’s camera.

His company’s graduate apprentice Findlay Lawson, 18, has also been helping by watching the drone from the ground.

They have spoken to Hazel’s daughter, who has told them exactly where the accident happened.

However, after searching downstream toward Kintore, the pair are now returning to where they started at Monymusk.

Mr Anderson said: “The snow has not helped, and because the river has a lot of bends in it, it is difficult.

“I am sure we will find her.”

Hazel’s family remains hopeful

Despite the challenges, Mrs Nairn’s family remains hopeful the search will be successful, and have been out every day themselves.

Hazel’s daughter Anneka said: “The debris at some points was over 4ft high, but there is a small chance my mum could be under there so it is vital to keep looking.

“This awful weather has stilted the police search, but the search will continue next week.

“We are thankful to Cameron, who has been out on days when the police haven’t been able to free up resources, he has still been out with the drone.

“He is a very kind man.”

The day after her dog was found, her grandaughter labelled a double rainbow in the sky a “Rainbow Hope for Nana”.

Local farmers supportive of search

The community has also been trying to help support the search efforts.

Mr Anderson said during his searches he has been asking farmers for permission to fly in their fields.

He said: “Everyone I have spoken to has been great and really helpful.

“They have encouraged me and helped me when they could.

“It is amazing to see the community pull together like that.”

Police say their search is continuing. Officers have been spotted searching the river in kayaks and the police helicopter has been travelling through the area.

Walkers who are in the area are urged to keep an eye out too, as long as it is safe to do so.