Temperatures will plummet as low as -16C in the north-east tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has reported there will be temperature lows of up to -16C in the north-east tonight.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until noon on Thursday – making it now the longest weather warning the Met Office has ever issued.

Tomintoul in Moray will be among the coldest place with temperatures dropping to around -16C at around 7am on Monday.

The freezing chill will be arriving almost one year on from when Scotland was hit by Storm Barra, which followed just days after windy Storm Arwen.

However, temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Tuesday in many locations.

See the full list of temperatures below:

Tomintoul

Monday: Lows of -16C

Tuesday: Lows of -13C

Wednesday: Lows of -2C

Aberdeen

Monday: Lows of -3C

Tuesday: Lows of -2C

Wednesday: Lows of 2C

Braemar

Monday: Lows of -12C

Tuesday: Lows of -9C

Wednesday: Lows of -2C

Aviemore

Monday: Lows of -12C

Tuesday: Lows of -12C

Wednesday: Lows of -3C

Fraserburgh

Monday: Lows of -3C

Tuesday: Lows of 1C

Wednesday: Lows of 2C

Thurso

Monday: Lows of -2C

Tuesday: Lows of 2C

Wednesday: Lows of 2C