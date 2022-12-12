Delivery driver ‘shaken’ after three men in balaclavas demand cash at Boddam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A delivery driver was left shaken after he was cornered by three men in balaclavas who demanded cash from him.

The 38-year-old man was working from his blue Ford Transit van in Boddam, near Peterhead, when he was approached by the three men, who got out of a SUV-type vehicle.

The incident happened on Dundonnie Street on Saturday, at around 4.30pm.

The three men demanded money from the delivery driver – but when he refused, they fled the scene.

The three suspects are described as being of slim build and wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Detective Sergeant Kirsten Douglas said: “Fortunately, the victim was uninjured. However, left understandably shaken.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who may witnessed this incident, or anyone with information, to please contact police”.

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference number 2243 of December 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.