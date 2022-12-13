Western Isles Hospital named most improved for hip fracture patient care for second year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles Hospital has been recognised as the “most improved” for hip fracture patients for the second consecutive year.

The hospital, located in Stornoway, was presented with a Hip Fracture Care Award during the annual Scottish National Hip Fracture Conference.

Patients who have suffered from hip fractures are among the frailest people being admitted to hospital.

The staff at the hospital have been working towards hitting their target of issuing patients with a comprehensive geriatric assessment within three days of admission.

The team were delighted to retain the title of most improved hospital in Scotland against the hip fracture standards of care.

A new service rolled out is the Hospital at Home service, which delivers bone-sparing therapy in the comfort of patients’ homes instead of at the orthopaedic ward.

‘Demonstrates a significantly improved and high-quality service’

The administration of vitamin D and intravenous bone-sparing therapy after a hip fracture can significantly reduce the risk of another fracture in the following five years.

A new standard of nutrition was also introduced to help hip fracture patients who enter a catatonic state.

This is where after suffering an injury, a patient requires an increase in protein and carbohydrate intake.

The team at Western Isles can now administer a nutritional supplement to be taken to help with the healing process.

NHS Western Isles nurse Fiona Mackenzie said: “NHS Western Isles staff should be proud of their achievement in winning this award for the second year running, especially against the backdrop of the most challenging years for healthcare services.

“This is a huge team effort and an outstanding achievement for all involved, which most importantly demonstrates a significantly improved and high-quality service for our patients.”