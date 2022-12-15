Peterhead company drives The Big Christmas Food Appeal forward by lending electric van for deliveries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Big Christmas Food Appeal has gone up a gear with a new electric van to help deliver donations.

Cfine has a new set of wheels thanks to Peterhead-based Current Commercials.

The vehicle dealership is a Maxus UK dealer, which is running a festive campaign to support foodbanks by loaning them a van for the busy period.

On Wednesday, Current Commercials delivered an electric van to the charity in Aberdeen where he was met by development manager Graeme Robbie.

The van will be hard to miss, as it came with a personalised plate reading CF11 NNE.

Craig Finnie, owner of Current Commercials said: “Food poverty is a reality for many individuals right now and it’s a growing problem because of the cost-of-living crisis. We want to do our bit to help the most vulnerable in our community, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

“With the help of Maxus UK we are delighted to support such a worthy cause with the provision of a zero emission Maxus eDeliver9 to increase Cfine’s delivery capability over the festive period.”

Donate what you can

This December, Maxus UK is providing 37 electric vans to its dealerships around the country to act as both drop-off points and delivery vehicles for foodbanks.

Mark Barrett, general manager of Harris Maxus said on the company’s website: “Foodbanks provide emergency food and support to families and individuals who find themselves in financial crisis.

“They rely heavily upon donations, particularly during the festive period. This year, the number of people depending on their local food bank has increased dramatically due to the rising cost of living. In response, we are calling on local residents, customers and neighbouring businesses to donate what they can to our food bank appeal this December.”

Supporting Cfine

Cfine’s chief executive Fiona Rae said the electric van will make a “massive difference” to the charity’s work this Christmas.

“This is amazing support from Current Commercials,” she said.

“Cfine is facing a huge demand on their services so this additional vehicle will make a massive difference over the festive period, ensuring we can increase the distribution of food and other essential supplies across the communities of Aberdeen – and all delivered in an environmentally friendly way.”

The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of foodbanks and initiatives to support them as part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Demand has increased so much this year due to the cost of living crisis that services are needing more support than ever – with some reaching capacity by 10am.

We have partnered with Cfine to raise awareness of the vital work they do and to help banish myths surrounding foodbanks.

Earlier this week, legendary Dons skipper Willie Miller threw his weight behind the campaign after visiting Cfine’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

He praised the north-east’s generosity as he urged them to donate, stressing many small donations can make a huge difference to those in need.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal