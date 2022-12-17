How Aberdeen International Airport keeps the runway ready for take-off during winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How Aberdeen International Airport keeps the runway ready for take-off during winter

By Lauren Taylor
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen International Airport swiftly removes snow and ice from the runway. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport swiftly removes snow and ice from the runway. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

When wintry weather hits, our travel plans are most often the first thing to be disrupted.

But the team at Aberdeen International Airport do their best to keep things moving – starting as early as 3am to ensure the day gets off to a flying start.

A fleet of snow ploughs, de-icers and sweepers make sure the runway is always ready for take-off even when the snow hits.

Staff are trained and well-equipped for all seasons and weather conditions, working hard to make sure the fixed-wing and helicopter terminals are kept running and are safe for passengers.

The wing of a plane being de-iced. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

The airport has a winter maintenance plan which is prepped and ready to be implemented from November to March.

When snow and ice appears overnight, staff start as early as 3am to begin clearing the runways.

Unable to use grit, which is corrosive and could damage aircrafts, teams use heavy-duty machinery to keep runways and taxi lanes clear.

Aberdeen International Airport swiftly removes snow and ice from the runway. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

Steel wire brushes, attached to the middle of the sweeper, rotate at high speeds clearing snow from the 1.2 mile long runway before being blown off the tarmac.

A snow cutter is then used to reduce the snowbanks created before shooting it over to the grassy area so de-icers can give the tarmac its finishing touches.

Reaching speeds of up to 24mph, it takes a convoy of winter operation equipment less than 30 minutes to completely clear the 150ft-wide runway.

‘Winter can be notoriously hard on airports’

The airport invested £1.3 million to upgrade and modernise the fleet of snow-clearing vehicles back in 2013 to make sure operations could continue even in dramatic conditions.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, hailed the team for their efforts to keep the airport open and operational as heavy snow battered the north-east.

Snow is being scrapped off the runway. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

He said: “Winter can be notoriously hard on airports, but historically Aberdeen has fared well in the worst of conditions. In February 2018, the weather event dubbed the Beast from the East affected the whole of the UK with Aberdeen being no different.

“It led to more than 100 schools needing to be closed, 27,000 homes left without power and travel disruption across the road network.

“However, our team had the determination and expertise to ensure our airport remained operational throughout with only a limited number of cancellations during one of the worst winter events experienced by the UK.

“Staff did a tremendous job in keeping the airport open and providing passengers with timely updates throughout. Our snow ploughs and cutters proved an invaluable investment.”

