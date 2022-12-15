‘It’s definitely been targeted’: Thieves steal quad bike from St Fergus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead man who has lovingly restored a quad bike stolen this week is appealing for help to get it back.

Daniel Mehigan stored the blue 2004 Yamaha Warrior 350 Suzuki… at Warzone Peterhead, a paintball centre owned by a friend in Rora, near St Fergus.

The 23-year-old mechanical technician has spent hours restoring and rebuilding the bike.

Thieves are believed to have struck between 7pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Mr Megihan said: “I received a phone call at about 11am on Tuesday, saying that part of his business had been smashed up and all the hinges had been crowbarred off and the quad was gone.”

“I’ve just rebuilt the bike up from the ground up and spent a good two years building it and putting it back together, rebuilding the engine and it’s all brand new again. It’s a 2004 bike, so I completely rebuilt it. It’s definitely been targeted.”

Mr Mehigan reported the theft to the police.

Anyone with information should contact 101.