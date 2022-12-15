‘It’s definitely been targeted’: Thieves steal quad bike from St Fergus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s definitely been targeted’: Thieves steal quad bike from St Fergus

By Chris Cromar
December 15, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:17 pm
The Yamaha Warrior 350 that was stolen earlier this week. Image: Daniel Mehigan.
A Peterhead man who has lovingly restored a quad bike stolen this week is appealing for help to get it back.

Daniel Mehigan stored the blue 2004 Yamaha Warrior 350 Suzuki… at Warzone Peterhead, a paintball centre owned by a friend in Rora, near St Fergus.

The 23-year-old mechanical technician has spent hours restoring and rebuilding the bike.

Thieves are believed to have struck between 7pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Mr Megihan said: “I received a phone call at about 11am on Tuesday, saying that part of his business had been smashed up and all the hinges had been crowbarred off and the quad was gone.”

The bike is 18-years-old and has been rebuilt. Image: Daniel Mehigan.

“I’ve just rebuilt the bike up from the ground up and spent a good two years building it and putting it back together, rebuilding the engine and it’s all brand new again. It’s a 2004 bike, so I completely rebuilt it. It’s definitely been targeted.”

Mr Mehigan reported the theft to the police.

Anyone with information should contact 101.

