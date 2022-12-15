Aspiring young author proves he has flair for art too after winning competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aspiring young author proves he has flair for art too after winning competition

By Chris Cromar
December 15, 2022, 7:26 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:41 pm
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.

An aspiring young author has proven himself as a talented artist too after winning a regional competition.

The TMM Recruitment My Future Aspiration content, which has been running since 2009, challenges first and second years across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to show their future life and career dreams through art.

This year, the self-portraits reflected a diverse range of career ambitions and included an astronaut, basketball player, artist, chemist and forensic scientist.

Matthew Marr, of Hazlehead Academy, was the overall winner chosen by a panel of judges.

The 13-year-old, who is in S2, created a model imagining himself as an author, having drawn on very personal experiences.

‘I’ve always wanted to write something that helps someone like it helped me’

He said: “I would like to be an author. I’ve been reading since I was five and when I was seven I read my favourite book of all time, The Shapeshifter: Going to Ground by Ali Sparks. I loved the story and when someone made fun of me because of the way I looked I just imagined being able to turn into anything I wanted.

“Ever since then, I’ve always wanted to write something that helps someone like it helped me.”

Matthew’s teacher Hilary Forbes said: “I can’t tell you what a deserving winner Matthew is. He did most of the artwork in his own time, at lunch and breaktimes and we are delighted for him.”

Banff Academy pupil is People’s Choice winner

The People’s Choice winner was Lyla Booth of Banff Academy, who would like to be an architect, author or bass guitarist.

Her drawing shows her surrounded by images of her passions of music, books and design.

Lyla’s work was chosen by members of the public who voted on social media for their favourite.

Co-founder of TMM Recruitment, Karen Molly with this year’s winner, Matthew Marr. Image: TMM Recruitment.

Karen Malloy, co-founder of TMM Recruitment, was the head judge and was supported by artist Gundra Nock, chairman of Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), James Bream and Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson.

Miss Malloy said choosing just one overall winner was a tough decision, adding: “It was extremely difficult to choose just one winner, but we felt Matthew’s artwork stood out for the attention to detail which clearly illustrated his aspiration to become an author one day and his personal story, which he shared in his narrative, was poignant and resonated with the judges too.

“It has been fascinating to reflect on the competition over the years. Many pupils have gone on to realise their career dreams, or to work in a career that’s related to the aspiration they described in their self-portrait. I think it’s an important message to share with everyone – career dreams can come true.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Matthew Marr won this year's My Future Aspirations competition. Image: TMM Recruitment.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented