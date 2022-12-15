Aspiring young author proves he has flair for art too after winning competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An aspiring young author has proven himself as a talented artist too after winning a regional competition.

The TMM Recruitment My Future Aspiration content, which has been running since 2009, challenges first and second years across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to show their future life and career dreams through art.

This year, the self-portraits reflected a diverse range of career ambitions and included an astronaut, basketball player, artist, chemist and forensic scientist.

Matthew Marr, of Hazlehead Academy, was the overall winner chosen by a panel of judges.

The 13-year-old, who is in S2, created a model imagining himself as an author, having drawn on very personal experiences.

‘I’ve always wanted to write something that helps someone like it helped me’

He said: “I would like to be an author. I’ve been reading since I was five and when I was seven I read my favourite book of all time, The Shapeshifter: Going to Ground by Ali Sparks. I loved the story and when someone made fun of me because of the way I looked I just imagined being able to turn into anything I wanted.

“Ever since then, I’ve always wanted to write something that helps someone like it helped me.”

Matthew’s teacher Hilary Forbes said: “I can’t tell you what a deserving winner Matthew is. He did most of the artwork in his own time, at lunch and breaktimes and we are delighted for him.”

Banff Academy pupil is People’s Choice winner

The People’s Choice winner was Lyla Booth of Banff Academy, who would like to be an architect, author or bass guitarist.

Her drawing shows her surrounded by images of her passions of music, books and design.

Lyla’s work was chosen by members of the public who voted on social media for their favourite.

Karen Malloy, co-founder of TMM Recruitment, was the head judge and was supported by artist Gundra Nock, chairman of Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), James Bream and Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson.

Miss Malloy said choosing just one overall winner was a tough decision, adding: “It was extremely difficult to choose just one winner, but we felt Matthew’s artwork stood out for the attention to detail which clearly illustrated his aspiration to become an author one day and his personal story, which he shared in his narrative, was poignant and resonated with the judges too.

“It has been fascinating to reflect on the competition over the years. Many pupils have gone on to realise their career dreams, or to work in a career that’s related to the aspiration they described in their self-portrait. I think it’s an important message to share with everyone – career dreams can come true.”