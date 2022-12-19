We’re on our way! Massive thank you to Proclaimer fans who gave to The Big Christmas Food Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Music lovers at The Proclaimers gig in Aberdeen gave generously over the weekend as change buckets for The Big Christmas Food Appeal were quickly filled.

Volunteers holding buckets for the campaign at the Aberdeen gig were greeted by attendees eager to throw money into the collection tubs on Saturday.

Keen to help ensure no families are left hungry this winter, fans gave notes and change totalling more than £930, with online donations bringing the total to well over £1,000.

An old pound coin, Norwegian Krone and a quarter from perhaps a big fan of Letter to America also being found amongst the heavy buckets.

Many who did not have cash, scanned the QR code to the campaign’s JustGiving page making the grand total raised so far this year a whopping £5,841.

For those who feel they missed out, we will also be at The Tivoli on Tuesday collecting food donations.

Members of The Big Christmas Food Appeal team will be manning a stall in the foyer before the show, and will add any donation made to the crates piling up for foodbank charity Cfine.

What is The Big Christmas Food Appeal?

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight the work going on in our communities to help others this winter.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal aims to signpost people to the help that’s out there and debunk some of the myths around food poverty.

Joining forces with Original 106 and Energy Voice, we are working closely with the charity Cfine, which supports many foodbanks and organisations across the north and north-east, to raise money and boost their supplies of food.

Back by several well-known figures such as Strictly star Brendan Cole and Dons legend Willie Miller, the campaign aims to raise money and boost supplies at foodbanks around the north and north-east.

Donations can be made via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list Cfine built for the appeal.

Alternatively we have drop off points at: Moray Food Plus, High Street, Elgin; The Press and Journal, Stoneyfield Business Park, Inverness; Marischal Square 1 and 2, Broad Street, Aberdeen; and The Trinity Centre, Aberdeen.

We will also have a stand at The Tivoli in Aberdeen tomorrow where people can donate much needed food.