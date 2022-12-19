‘It was a mistake’: Foundry pub in Aberdeen apologises for racist slur poster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen pub has apologised after a racist slur was seen printed on one of their posters over the weekend.

The Foundry announced its kitchen was temporarily closed in a notice displayed inside the venue.

However, customers were informed they could still buy in food from Just Eat or bring a takeaway with them.

The poster, which was seen in the pub on Sunday, used an offensive slur to describe Chinese people when referring to the type of takeaway customers may wish to bring along to the pub.

Derek Davidson, councillor for for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee condemned the Holburn Street venue’s use of the racist term.

He said: “Obviously the use of such a word is unacceptable and I have passed the information on to the licensing standards officer for their attention.”

The pub has since apologised for their poster and stressed it was an inclusive venue.

A spokeswoman for the Foundry said: “We apologise for any offense caused by the sign in our window at the weekend.

“It has since been taken down. We are an all-inclusive venue and we recognise that it was a mistake to use such language.”