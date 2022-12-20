Peterhead Community Fire Station to open up as a warm space on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Community Fire Station to open up as a warm space on Thursday

By Chris Cromar
December 20, 2022, 9:19 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 8:58 am
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

A north-east fire station will open its doors this week to provide a warm space – and some company.

Peterhead Community Fire Station hopes to run the warm space days throughout winter, but Thursday will be the first.

People can head along to the station on Grange Road between 11am and 2pm.

There will be hot drinks and biscuits on offer, as well as various activities such as dominoes, card games and puzzle books.

Staff from the fire service will also be on hand to give fire safety advice and to signpost people to partner organisations that may be able to offer support in relation to the cost of living crisis.

It will also be a chance to get to know the local firefighters.

‘Something the service are keen to promote’

Robbie Sturrock, the fire service’s on call support watch commander for Buchan and
on call watch commander for Peterhead added: “It’s just something the service are keen to promote.

“Obviously with the financial crisis and the vulnerable elderly in the community, it’s trying to support them and the people that want to come along and use the community station as a source of heat, just a chat, or some food free.”

Mr Sturrock said he realises that some people may be apprehensive about coming along since it is being held in a fire station, but urged them to give it a go.

He said: “I would say come along. If you’re thinking about it at all, just do it. Come along, meet the local crew and everyone will be made most welcome.”

With cold temperatures across the north and north-east, along with energy prices continuing to rise, councils and voluntary groups are opening warm banks to keep communities safe this winter.

To find your nearest one, check out our interactive map.

Find your nearest warm bank this winter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Peterhead Community Fire Station will host the warm space on Thurrsday. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented