Peterhead Community Fire Station to open up as a warm space on Thursday

A north-east fire station will open its doors this week to provide a warm space – and some company.

Peterhead Community Fire Station hopes to run the warm space days throughout winter, but Thursday will be the first.

People can head along to the station on Grange Road between 11am and 2pm.

There will be hot drinks and biscuits on offer, as well as various activities such as dominoes, card games and puzzle books.

Staff from the fire service will also be on hand to give fire safety advice and to signpost people to partner organisations that may be able to offer support in relation to the cost of living crisis.

It will also be a chance to get to know the local firefighters.

‘Something the service are keen to promote’

Robbie Sturrock, the fire service’s on call support watch commander for Buchan and

on call watch commander for Peterhead added: “It’s just something the service are keen to promote.

“Obviously with the financial crisis and the vulnerable elderly in the community, it’s trying to support them and the people that want to come along and use the community station as a source of heat, just a chat, or some food free.”

Mr Sturrock said he realises that some people may be apprehensive about coming along since it is being held in a fire station, but urged them to give it a go.

He said: “I would say come along. If you’re thinking about it at all, just do it. Come along, meet the local crew and everyone will be made most welcome.”

With cold temperatures across the north and north-east, along with energy prices continuing to rise, councils and voluntary groups are opening warm banks to keep communities safe this winter.

