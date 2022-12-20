Cala Homes submits plans for more than 200 new builds across Aberdeen and Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National homebuilder Cala Homes has submitted plans to build more than 200 new houses across the north-east.

The firm recently lodged planning applications to Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Councils for two new proposed housing developments.

The firm is looking to build 157 new properties on a site at Conglass in Inverurie.

Affordable homes included in proposal

The development will sit next to The Grove, the housebuilder’s successful first phase.

A total of 43 homes were initially built and all sold out by the end of last year.

This new application is for the site’s second and third phases.

Under the proposal, 25% of the proposed new homes will be affordable to meet Aberdeenshire Council’s planning requirements.

Grandhome expansion plan

Meanwhile, the housebuilder is looking to continue its development at Grandhome in Bridge of Don.

The firm has submitted plans for 75 new homes which will be the fourth phase of construction.

The proposed new houses will continue to form part of the Grandhome Trust’s overall masterplan for the area which includes 7,000 homes and commercial space.

Cala recently launched the third phase, Green Park at Grandhome, which includes a mix of 55 terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

Cala Homes ‘pleased’ to submit proposals

Land director at Cala Homes (North), Ross Maclennan, said: “Our proposed Conglass, Inverurie site would create a new collection of homes after our first phase sold out last year.

“Our fourth phase at Grandhome would continue Cala’s presence on site as we continue to work with the Grandhome Trust to bring exciting plans for the area to life.”

Mr Maclennan added: “We look forward to receiving a decision from both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council in due course.”