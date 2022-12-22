‘They are so nice to me here’: Patients celebrate as Santa delivers presents at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Santa has made a welcome return to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) by bringing cheer to patients and staff.

The annual event, which took a social distancing pause during Covid, delighted the 240 patients and 200 staff who received gifts as Father Christmas made ward rounds ahead of the big day.

The event was organised by north-east charity Friends of Anchor, who have spent more than £10million on supporting cancer and haematology patients since it was founded in 1997.

In all, Santa visited nine wards at the ARI including oncology, hematology and cancer wards.

Many of the patients Santa spoke with will not be able to go home for Christmas, but staff feel it is important to try and bring the festive season onto the wards.

‘It was a lovely surprise’

Sheena Matthews, from Aberdeen, was the first patient to receive her gift from Santa on Thursday morning while she was reading her Press and Journal.

When Santa arrived with her gift, Mrs Matthews joked: “Don’t tire yourself out until Christmas Eve comes now!”

Mrs Matthews, 85, who is an oncology patient, also received a gift from Santa 10 years ago.

She said: “They are so nice to me here. It was a lovely surprise.

“But, I will wait until Christmas day to open my present.”

Smiles on the faces of patients

North-east’s businessman, Sir James Milne returned to his role as Santa.

The chairman of the Balmoral Group has been playing the part at the hospital for 25 years.

He was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June.

Watch below to hear Sir James Milne explain what playing Santa means to him.

“There is nothing better than seeing a smile come to their faces,” he said.

“They are all sitting there quite still until you come in, but then they get a shock.

“It is a long day and I am tired after it, but it cheers them up.”

Over the past 25 years, all of Friends of Anchor’s operating costs have been fully paid by the Balmoral Group, which means all money raised goes directly to patients.

The gifts were handed out in Christmas stockings handmade by the volunteers at the charity.

Gifts included practical items to help patients in the hospital like cosy gloves and luxury toiletries.

Staff gifts included vouchers to buy coffee.

‘It’s such a beloved tradition’

Vicki Youngson, 36, head of wellbeing at Friends of Anchor said: “It’s such a beloved tradition. It brings such a great buzz to the place.

“The staff were able to give out the gifts last year but it is great to have Santa back now.

“Christmas is not a good time for a lot people but you can’t help but smile when you see Santa.”

Mrs Youngson stressed that Santa’s visit today was the culmination of months of planning.

The practical gifts were all sourced from local businesses.

But Mrs Youngson said none of it would be possible without help from their team of volunteers.

To get involved in helping out the charity, visit the Friends of Anchor website.