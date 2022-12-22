Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert Cockburn’s Perthshire Knap flock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert Cockburn’s Perthshire Knap flock

By Katrina Macarthur
December 22, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 5:34 pm
This Texel gimmer sold for 12,000gns to the Bodens in Cheshire. Image: MacGregor Photography
This Texel gimmer sold for 12,000gns to the Bodens in Cheshire. Image: MacGregor Photography

In-lamb Texel gimmers from Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock in Perthshire dominated Harrison and Hetherington’s Christmas Stars sale at Carlisle, producing three of the top four prices, including two at 12,000gns.

The annual sale, which included four Aberdeenshire consignments from Deveronvale, Hilltop, Milnbank and Strathbogie, attracted buyers from throughout the UK, and saw Mr Cockburn’s nine gimmers cash in to average £5,740.

First to sell at 12,000gns from Knap, was the second through the ring, a daughter of the 17,000gns Sportsmans Cannon Ball, and a full sister to Daisy Duke, which bred the 16,000gns Lanark champion.

Bred out of a Mullan Amigo dam, she sold carrying a single to Haddo Falcon, purchased from the Knox family for 9,000gns after standing first at the Royal Highland Show.

She sold to Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock in Cheshire.

Another gimmer by the same sire and carrying a single to the 11,000gns privately purchased Haddo Fabio, made 12,000gns when sold to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Ayrshire.

Also making 12,000gns from Knap was this gimmer purchased by the Blackwoods, Auldhouseburn. Image: MacGregor Photography
Also making 12,000gns from Knap was this gimmer purchased by the Blackwoods, Auldhouseburn. Image: MacGregor Photography

Bred out of a 9,000gns dam by Ettrick U Cracker, she is a maternal sister to the 6,000gns Knap Emperor.

Next best at 10,000gns from Knap, was a gimmer by Sportsmans Deal Breaker, carrying triplets to Haddio Fabio.

A maternal sister to two five-figure females, this gimmer sold in a two-way split to John Elliot, Roxburgh Mains, Kelso, and Messrs Hodge, Moberley, Cheshire.

The Boden family from Sportsmans received 10,000gns for a gimmer carrying twins to the 130,000gns Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi.

Cannon Ball

Sired by Cannon Ball, and bred out of an Eden Valley Wiz Kid dam, shared with Robert Cockburn, she was knocked down to Messrs Morgan, Whichurch, Shropshire.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood also paid 7000gns for Gary Beacom’s pen leader from Northern Ireland.

This was a gimmer by Castlecairn Doodleburg, which changed hands in lamb to the 18,000gns Spellbound Fame and Fortune.

Karen Wight’s Mildock from Biggar, topped at 4500gns for a Hexel Django gimmer carrying twins to Garngour Falcon.

Bred out of one of the best dams in the flock, she sold to Messrs Wilson, Appleby in Westmorland, Cumrbia.

Dirty Harry

Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock from North Dorlaithers, Turriff, peaked at 3500gns for a gimmer by Sportsmans Dirty Harry, carrying triplets to the 26,000gns Knockem Ferocious.

The buyer was Messrs Tennant, Clitheroe, Lancs.

Thomas Muirhead of the Orchilmore flock in Perthshire, received 3000gns for a gimmer carrying twins to Haddo Fearless, when purchased by Hugh and Alan Blackwood, and Charlie Boden.

Meanwhile, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, paid 3000gns for a gimmer carrying triplets to Auldhouseburn Frankel, from Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell’s Cowal flock, Lochgoilhead.

