Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert Cockburn’s Perthshire Knap flock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-lamb Texel gimmers from Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock in Perthshire dominated Harrison and Hetherington’s Christmas Stars sale at Carlisle, producing three of the top four prices, including two at 12,000gns.

The annual sale, which included four Aberdeenshire consignments from Deveronvale, Hilltop, Milnbank and Strathbogie, attracted buyers from throughout the UK, and saw Mr Cockburn’s nine gimmers cash in to average £5,740.

First to sell at 12,000gns from Knap, was the second through the ring, a daughter of the 17,000gns Sportsmans Cannon Ball, and a full sister to Daisy Duke, which bred the 16,000gns Lanark champion.

Bred out of a Mullan Amigo dam, she sold carrying a single to Haddo Falcon, purchased from the Knox family for 9,000gns after standing first at the Royal Highland Show.

She sold to Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock in Cheshire.

Another gimmer by the same sire and carrying a single to the 11,000gns privately purchased Haddo Fabio, made 12,000gns when sold to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Ayrshire.

Bred out of a 9,000gns dam by Ettrick U Cracker, she is a maternal sister to the 6,000gns Knap Emperor.

Next best at 10,000gns from Knap, was a gimmer by Sportsmans Deal Breaker, carrying triplets to Haddio Fabio.

A maternal sister to two five-figure females, this gimmer sold in a two-way split to John Elliot, Roxburgh Mains, Kelso, and Messrs Hodge, Moberley, Cheshire.

The Boden family from Sportsmans received 10,000gns for a gimmer carrying twins to the 130,000gns Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi.

Cannon Ball

Sired by Cannon Ball, and bred out of an Eden Valley Wiz Kid dam, shared with Robert Cockburn, she was knocked down to Messrs Morgan, Whichurch, Shropshire.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood also paid 7000gns for Gary Beacom’s pen leader from Northern Ireland.

This was a gimmer by Castlecairn Doodleburg, which changed hands in lamb to the 18,000gns Spellbound Fame and Fortune.

Karen Wight’s Mildock from Biggar, topped at 4500gns for a Hexel Django gimmer carrying twins to Garngour Falcon.

Bred out of one of the best dams in the flock, she sold to Messrs Wilson, Appleby in Westmorland, Cumrbia.

Dirty Harry

Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock from North Dorlaithers, Turriff, peaked at 3500gns for a gimmer by Sportsmans Dirty Harry, carrying triplets to the 26,000gns Knockem Ferocious.

The buyer was Messrs Tennant, Clitheroe, Lancs.

Thomas Muirhead of the Orchilmore flock in Perthshire, received 3000gns for a gimmer carrying twins to Haddo Fearless, when purchased by Hugh and Alan Blackwood, and Charlie Boden.

Meanwhile, Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, paid 3000gns for a gimmer carrying triplets to Auldhouseburn Frankel, from Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell’s Cowal flock, Lochgoilhead.