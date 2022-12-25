Aberdeenshire businesses gift £2,000 worth of shopping vouchers to help schoolkids in ‘challenging times’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Aberdeenshire businesses have teamed up to spread some Christmas cheer and support school families amid a “very challenging” year.

Macduff builder Keith Simpson and Des Cheyne, who owns the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff, have donated £2,000 worth of shopping vouchers to children in the area.

The pair had been looking for a way to “give a little something” to their local community and help families as the energy and cost of living crises continues to bite.

And when Mr Simpson suggested to give the kind donation to Banff Academy and Macduff Primary School, Mr Cheyne was quick to dish out 40 vouchers to each school.

Spreading Christmas cheer for kids

A total of 80 pupils have now received a £50 gift card for the Spotty Bag Shop, which offers a wide variety of items – from clothes and toys, to groceries and homeware.

Mr Cheyne said the idea aimed to support families in the Banff area, while also giving the local economy a boost.

He added: “We are aware how challenging these past few months have been and wanted to give a little something to the local community.

“There are many families who have fallen in hardships for a variety of reasons so we decided to pull together and try spread some Christmas cheer for the kids.

“It just gives families an opportunity to spend a £50 gift card without any worries – whether it would be for Christmas presents or food items, or anything else they want.”