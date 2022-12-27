Trains and ferries cancelled in the west amidst fresh snow and ice warning across north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trains and ferries cancelled in the west amidst fresh snow and ice warning across north

By Louise Glen
December 27, 2022, 7:47 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 8:10 pm
ScotRail services in the west are being affected by today's weather. Image: PA
ScotRail services in the west are being affected by today's weather. Image: PA

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning across the majority of the north of Scotland.

Starting at 3pm today and lasting until 10am on Wednesday, a warning is in place for patchy ice on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.

A warning for snow and ice was in place until 3pm today on mainland Scotland.

The Met Office said to expect snow later.

A spokesman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.”

Black ice on roads

Traffic Scotland has issued a warning for patchy ice.

A spokesman said: “A number of routes across the north-east are affected by snow and black ice.

“Gritters are out, treating road surfaces in the area.”

Scotland’s gritters are out and can be tracked by visiting the trunk road checker by clicking here.

Trains on West Coast cancelled due to severe weather

Services from Oban to Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled today with the first service running at 6.11pm.

Services from the city to the West Coast were cancelled this morning due to a train fault.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The 4.05pm Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street is due at 9.25pm will be started from Crianlarich.

“It will no longer call at Mallaig, Morar, Arisaig, Beasdale, Lochailort, Glenfinnan, Locheilside, Loch Eil Outward Bound, Corpach, Banavie, Fort William, Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge, Tulloch, Corrour, Rannoch, Bridge Of Orchy and Upper Tyndrum.

“This is because of a train fault.”

In reference to the Oban line, he said: “Because of speed restrictions due to adverse weather between Tulloch and Upper Tyndrum and between Loch Awe and Taynuilt, services between Queen St and Oban will be delayed up to 30 minutes, services between Queen St and Mallaig will be delayed up to 50 minutes.”

Barra and Islay ferries running amended timetable

CalMac ferry docked at the ferry terminal at Castlebay on Barra. Image: Shutterstock.

Due to adverse weather, the Barra vessel operated an amended timetable.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Disrupting a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first.

“In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

Due to a technical issue with MV Hebridean Isles’ “bow visor seal”, the vessel has been withdrawn from service to undergo repairs.

As a result of this, MV Finlaggan operated on an amended timetable.

What will the weather be like today?

It will rain in Aberdeen, while there will be highs of 5C – it will feel much colder.

Inverness and Elgin will get up to 2C today, but it will feel much colder.

Oban, high of 8C by 11pm, but will feel much colder.

