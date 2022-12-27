Trains and ferries cancelled in the west amidst fresh snow and ice warning across north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning across the majority of the north of Scotland.

Starting at 3pm today and lasting until 10am on Wednesday, a warning is in place for patchy ice on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.

A warning for snow and ice was in place until 3pm today on mainland Scotland.

The Met Office said to expect snow later.

A spokesman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.”

We're seeing lots of Ice and Snow on the major trunk routes this morning Especially the #A9 at Ord and across the North. Yellow Met Office warnings remain in place for Snow and Ice until 3pm today. Gritters are out….Track them here 👉 https://t.co/HNxFBHvTEV #winterinfo pic.twitter.com/CJO0Gn9Ifh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2022

Black ice on roads

Traffic Scotland has issued a warning for patchy ice.

A spokesman said: “A number of routes across the north-east are affected by snow and black ice.

“Gritters are out, treating road surfaces in the area.”

❄️ ❄️ WINTRY CONDITIONS ❄️ ❄️ A number of routes across the North East are also affected by Snow and Black Ice. Here are pictures from the #A90 at Stracathro and the #A92 around Bridge of Don. Gritters are out treating road surfaces in the area.#takecare pic.twitter.com/ITy0KhErEZ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2022

Scotland’s gritters are out and can be tracked by visiting the trunk road checker by clicking here.

Trains on West Coast cancelled due to severe weather

Services from Oban to Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled today with the first service running at 6.11pm.

Services from the city to the West Coast were cancelled this morning due to a train fault.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The 4.05pm Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street is due at 9.25pm will be started from Crianlarich.

“It will no longer call at Mallaig, Morar, Arisaig, Beasdale, Lochailort, Glenfinnan, Locheilside, Loch Eil Outward Bound, Corpach, Banavie, Fort William, Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge, Tulloch, Corrour, Rannoch, Bridge Of Orchy and Upper Tyndrum.

“This is because of a train fault.”

In reference to the Oban line, he said: “Because of speed restrictions due to adverse weather between Tulloch and Upper Tyndrum and between Loch Awe and Taynuilt, services between Queen St and Oban will be delayed up to 30 minutes, services between Queen St and Mallaig will be delayed up to 50 minutes.”

Barra and Islay ferries running amended timetable

Due to adverse weather, the Barra vessel operated an amended timetable.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Disrupting a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first.

“In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

Due to a technical issue with MV Hebridean Isles’ “bow visor seal”, the vessel has been withdrawn from service to undergo repairs.

As a result of this, MV Finlaggan operated on an amended timetable.

What will the weather be like today?

It will rain in Aberdeen, while there will be highs of 5C – it will feel much colder.

Inverness and Elgin will get up to 2C today, but it will feel much colder.

Oban, high of 8C by 11pm, but will feel much colder.