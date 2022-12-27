All three Tuesday Highland League clashes postponed due to wintery weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

All three Tuesday Highland League clashes postponed due to wintery weather

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 27, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 11:06 am
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.

All three of Tuesday afternoon’s Breedon Highland League matches have been postponed due to wintery conditions.

The festive clashes – Wick Academy v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County v Clachnacuddin – were all set to kick off at 3pm.

However, a 7.30am pitch inspection at Harmsworth Park saw the traditionally well-attended Wick v Brora derby axed due to snow on the playing surface:

The Mackessack Park meeting between Rothes and Strathspey then fell following a 9.30am inspection, with a hard frost on the pitch.

The fate of Nairn v Clach was dependent on an 11am inspection – however, the Wee County have announced the fixture at Station Park has also been postponed:

The weather has hit the Breedon Highland League hard in recent weeks and new dates will now need to be found for three more matches.

