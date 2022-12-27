All three Tuesday Highland League clashes postponed due to wintery weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All three of Tuesday afternoon’s Breedon Highland League matches have been postponed due to wintery conditions.

The festive clashes – Wick Academy v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County v Clachnacuddin – were all set to kick off at 3pm.

However, a 7.30am pitch inspection at Harmsworth Park saw the traditionally well-attended Wick v Brora derby axed due to snow on the playing surface:

this will come as no surprise to anyone waking up in Caithness this morning ….Todays derby match v Brora is OFF due to a snowbound pitch. — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) December 27, 2022

The Mackessack Park meeting between Rothes and Strathspey then fell following a 9.30am inspection, with a hard frost on the pitch.

Today's game v @JagsStfc is OFF after failing a pitch inspection pic.twitter.com/Pe5N12pd5J — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) December 27, 2022

The fate of Nairn v Clach was dependent on an 11am inspection – however, the Wee County have announced the fixture at Station Park has also been postponed:

We are gutted to say MATCH POSTPONED. Rearranged fixture date to be announced in due course. https://t.co/sryJEbMi2F — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) December 27, 2022

The weather has hit the Breedon Highland League hard in recent weeks and new dates will now need to be found for three more matches.