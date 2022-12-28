Family’s poignant tribute to remember ‘kind and loving son’, 21, after death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire family has paid tribute to their 21-year-old “kind and loving son” after he took his own life.

The Baxter family is now planning to climb one Munro a month in 2023 to raise funds in memory of David.

The Monthly Munro Challenge fundraiser was launched to remember him after his death on November 28.

Now, his family wants to turn tragedy into “something positive” and plan to conquer 12 Munros throughout the year to raise awareness and “encourage others to reach out and speak to someone, anyone”.

His mum, Sharon Baxter, who lives in Maud, launched the GoFundMe page yesterday, setting a goal of £3,000.

Within a day, the fundraiser has already received more than £1,400 worth of donations.

She wrote: “David was such a lovely young man, just 21 years old. He was so kind, loving, such a pleasure to be around, great wit, loved his family and of course farming. He adored his border collie, Millie, she would always be by his side.

“David’s passing came as an immense shock to us all and everyone that knew him. We would like to turn this tragedy into something positive and encourage others to reach out and speak to someone, anyone.”

Charities chosen by family

They will first climb Cairnwell and Carn Aosda, and will take on other Munro’s like Schiehallion and Ben Nevis before finishing with Beinn Bhreac.

They are raising funds for RSABI, a unique Scottish charity that helps and supports farmers from across the country, as well as Sight Scotland, which helps people of all ages deal with sight loss.

The family is also raising funds for The World Suicide Prevention Project, a local charity fundraising to build a centre for those struggling.

His mum finished: “We love you David and always will. Gone far too soon, but never ever gone from our hearts.”