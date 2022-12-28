Highland League: Nairn County duo join Strathspey Thistle on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County midfielders Seamus McConaghy and Rory Williamson have joined Strathspey Thistle on loan until the end of the season.

McConaghy made his Nairn debut in March 2018, before going on to make 61 appearances and scoring five goals, while, Williamson joined in July 2021 from Caley Thistle and has made 30 appearances, also scoring five times.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay said: “Seamus and Rory are both at the stage where they need regular football in the Highland League to kick-on with their careers and move to the next stage of their development.

“Going to Strathspey until the end of the season gives them the opportunity to go out and get a run of games at this level, although it will be challenging for them and there are no guarantees – it is down to them to go there and earn a place in the team.

“Brian Ritchie is back as manager there and is always keen to promote young players, so we know the boys are in good hands and it is up to them to make the most of it.”

