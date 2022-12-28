Highland League: Nairn County duo join Strathspey Thistle on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Nairn County duo join Strathspey Thistle on loan

By Sophie Goodwin
December 28, 2022, 12:46 pm
Nairn County midfielder Seamus McConaghy has joined Strathspey Thistle on loan.
Nairn County midfielders Seamus McConaghy and Rory Williamson have joined Strathspey Thistle on loan until the end of the season.

McConaghy made his Nairn debut in March 2018, before going on to make 61 appearances and scoring five goals, while, Williamson joined in July 2021 from Caley Thistle and has made 30 appearances, also scoring five times.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay said: “Seamus and Rory are both at the stage where they need regular football in the Highland League to kick-on with their careers and move to the next stage of their development.

“Going to Strathspey until the end of the season gives them the opportunity to go out and get a run of games at this level, although it will be challenging for them and there are no guarantees – it is down to them to go there and earn a place in the team.

“Brian Ritchie is back as manager there and is always keen to promote young players, so we know the boys are in good hands and it is up to them to make the most of it.”

