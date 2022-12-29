Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on AWPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) at about 10am.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene near Milltimber.

Officers confirmed two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The southbound carriageway was closed as a result, while the northbound carriageway was restricted due to debris but has since been cleared.

Long tailbacks formed on the AWPR following the incident. All lanes were back running by 12.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10am to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the A90 southbound near Milltimber, Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance. Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 11:11#A90 Milltimber The Southbound carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

due to a collision The Northbound carriageway is restricted due to debris⚠️ Police and TRISS are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/mSmxKjsMAO — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 29, 2022