2023 off to a cold start as Met Office extends ice warning into Monday

The new year is off to a very cold start for many parts of the north and north-east.

Residents across Grampian and the Highlands woke to freezing temperatures and snowfall with another yellow warning for ice issued.

At least six inches of snow fell overnight in Braemar, with people taking to social media to share photos of the snow-covered streets.

Others have shared footage and photos of wintery weather in the Highlands, with more snow captured in Carrbridge this morning.

Weather warnings remain in place

Those venturing out for a New Year’s Day visit were warned to be cautious on the roads.

And the ice warning has been extended until tomorrow at 11am, covering the whole of the Grampian and the Highlands.

The Met Office has said “icy stretches” are likely, on untreated roads and pavements.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across Scotland Sunday 1800 – Monday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tfbdLpP1hY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2023

All of the snow gates remain open at the moment.

Gritters have been out treating roads and clearing snow, with Aberdeenshire Council confirming all priority routes will be treated as surface temperatures stay below zero.

There are no scheduled public transport services scheduled today due to the holiday.