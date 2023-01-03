Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails character after vital derby win against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Graeme Stewart hailed Buckie Thistle’s character after they edged out local rivals Deveronvale to keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge on track.

The Jags – who played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Jack Murray’s red card – twice trailed at Victoria Park but triumphed 3-2 after Josh Peters’ stoppage time winner.

It means Buckie are only a point behind leaders Brechin City, having played a game more.

Stewart said: “It was shocking defending, (but) looking at the positives the guys showed unbelievable character, fitness and attitude.

“All the things you need to be successful they showed, especially after going down to 10 men.

“We weren’t going to sit back after going down to 10, it was a must-win game.

“I kept saying to the boys: ‘we have to get a goal’ and they delivered it.”

On Murray’s red card, Stewart added: “Jack lunges in, but he’s a big lad, he can’t help being 15-and-a-half stone. If he’s a smaller guy, does he get sent off?

“I thought his foot was low and he won the ball, but it was the follow through which caught him.

“You can say it’s aggressive, but he’s an aggressive player and it’s football.”

Derby thriller

It was Deveronvale who broke the deadlock on eight minutes. Grant Noble won the ball on the edge of the area and fed Horace Ormsby on right.

He rolled the ball across for Matt Jamieson to finish into the bottom right corner.

The Jags equalised shortly before the half-hour mark with Andrew MacAskill rifling into the top left corner from 25 yards.

But Deveronvale retook the lead five minutes before half-time with Dane Ballard finding the bottom right corner from 20 yards.

However, within seconds, Buckie were back on terms with Peters sweeping home Sam Urquhart’s delivery from six yards.

Chances were harder to come by in the second period, but, on 71 minutes, Buckie were reduced to 10 men.

Murray was given a straight red card by referee Alan Proctor for a sliding challenge on Michael Watson.

Although Murray did play the ball, he caught Watson with his follow through and the man in charge took a dim view.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Jags pressed for a winner and it arrived four minutes into injury time.

MacAskill’s corner was headed down by Ryan Fyffe at the back post and Peters fired home from close range.

Before time was up, Vale captain Harry Noble was sent off after receiving a second booking.

Disappointment for visitors

Banffers boss Craig Stewart said: “It’s the second game in a row against Buckie I’m left thinking: ‘how have we not got anything out of it?’

“The boys have put in an unbelievable shift again, we’ve scored a couple of good goals from our point of view.

“The goal they got to win it is disappointing, because it’s a goal-kick and everyone in the ground can see it apart from the referee.

“It’s another huge decision which goes against us and it seems to be the story of our season.”

On the two red cards Stewart added: “The second for Harry could be a booking, but I’m not so sure, at that stage I think it’s a case of trying to level up matters.

“I think Jack Murray’s unlucky – he went steaming in, but he slipped which made it look worse than it is.

“I said to Graeme I don’t think it’s a red card, he slipped and it looked worse than it was.”