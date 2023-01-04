ScotRail adds extra services from Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban ahead of Thursday’s strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Extra services from Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban have been added to ScotRail’s disrupted timetable.

Although Thursday, January 5, is a non-strike day for workers, a limited timetable will still be in place.

ScotRail has said this is due to signal boxes closing and reopening at different times throughout the day.

A limited service will run in many areas of Scotland tomorrow (5 Jan). However, not all trains are able to run due to the complexity of reopening the network for such a short period between strikes. Please check your journey before travelling. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 4, 2023

The service has announced they will now be adding additional routes from Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban to tomorrow’s timetable.

Additional services added

Following further national strike action on January 3 and 4, Network Rail members of RMT will be striking on January 6 and 7.

This has led to TUC leader Paul Nowak calling for a change in government direction and asking ministers to open pay negotiations with unions.

The strike action will continue to affect ScotRail services this week as Network Rail Scotland signallers and maintenance staff will be on strike.

We've been able to add extra services to our timetable tomorrow, which had been disrupted due to RMT Network Rail strikes. More info here ➡ https://t.co/XbXtQjaXkr pic.twitter.com/aI8wrZSluw — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 4, 2023

In addition to 12 routes running across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders, ScotRail has added additional journeys from Inverness, Aberdeen and Oban.

These include:

Inverness – Perth

Inverness – Aberdeen

Inverness – Wick & Kyle

Aberdeen – Edinburgh

Glasgow Queen Street – Fort William / Mallaig / Oban

ScotRail has asked passengers to only travel if necessary between January 3 to 7 as only a very limited service will be running.

Those who do have to travel are warned to expect disruption and plan ahead.

