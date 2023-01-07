Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverurie business raised an incredible £176,298 for charities across the north and north-east in its 150th anniversary year.

From a cycling challenge to a dinner dance and raffles, farming co-operative ANM Group asked staff who they would like to help, as part of its 150th year celebrations.

Thainstone-based ANM Group staff decided to help Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House, Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and Caithness based charities Caithness Palliative Care and Listening Ear.

Fundraising was supported by customers and the 5,000 members of the cooperative, as well as staff at the business.

Events included a cycling challenge at its annual Spring Show, the ANM Beyond 150 Conference, a BBQ and auction at Quoybrae Centre, Maverston golf day, a dinner dance and fundraising auction, as well as a Stewart Trailer raffle and livestock donations throughout the year.

£55,366 will be given to Elgin-based Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House in Aberdeen and SAMH, while Caithness Palliative Care and Listening Ear will receive £10,200 between them.

‘Overwhelmed’ with support

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group chief executive said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support shown throughout our 150th anniversary year.

“The amount raised is testament to generosity shown within the agricultural and business community and we are thrilled to see local charities benefiting.

“A massive thank you to everyone that got involved in our fundraising efforts.”

Alan Hutcheon, ANM Group director. said: “A huge thanks to customer, members and staff for helping to raise funds for these excellent worthwhile charities.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside these charities over the past year and we are delighted to have exceeded our fundraising target.”

He added: “We are proud to be supporting these inspiring charities who make a real difference in our local communities.”