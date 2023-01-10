Stagecoach Bluebird makes further timetable changes to improve Aberdeenshire bus services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach Bluebird has announced further changes to its bus timetables in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The bus company revised its journeys just three months ago but is now making further adjustments following feedback from customers, and analysis of passenger trends and traffic conditions.

The aim of the timetable shake-up is to create a “more dependable” service across the region.

Most of the routes impacted are in the Westhill, Inverurie and Alford areas, which were previously revised on October 31.

Stagecoach Bluebird has said there are no significant changes to the number of buses running, with minor time changes made to help create more reliable services and better connections.

Services 9, 10, X20 and 35 will no longer be serving the Manor Drive bus stop heading towards the city centre on the A96 Auchmill Road.

Passengers will still be able to board these services at the Auchmill Terrace stop or the stops on the Haudagain bypass.

The new timetables will come into effect from Monday, January 30.

What are the timetable changes?

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed changes to these specific routes:

Service 4 – There are no changes to the bus stops on the route but the terminus will be relocated to a new stop next to Countesswells Park Road. Weekday journeys from Union Square at 2pm and from Countesswells at 2.47pm will be cut.

Service 9 – Buses will now serve all stops on the route within Aberdeen to provide more options, but will no longer cover the Manor Drive bus stop.

Services 10B and 10C – These services will no longer stop at Manor Drive.

Service X20 – The frequency of journeys will remain the same but times have been adjusted following analysis of traffic conditions. Buses will no longer stop at Manor Drive.

Service 35 – No buses will stop at Manor Drive.

Service 37 – Journey times have been adjusted to improve connections with services 9 and 10 in Inverurie town centre.

Service 41 – Minor revisions to journey times.

Service 411 – Minor revisions to journey times.