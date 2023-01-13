Peterhead Prison Museum launches membership scheme following cafe blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Peterhead Prison Museum are coming up with fresh ideas to secure its future following the closure of its cafe.

Earlier this week, boss Alex Geddes was forced to close the cafe due to soaring energy bills, which have increased by 300% over the last four months.

Five members of staff were made redundant – meaning an additional exhibition space, known as the Governor’s Office has also had to shut.

An emotional Mr Geddes said the team were “devastated” by the news, and that many of those let go had families to support.

“The closure came out of nowhere for them,” he said. “You don’t want to burden staff by telling them you are struggling.”

Knock-on effects of cafe closure

Mr Geddes said the knock-on effect of the cafe’s closure on the rest of the visitor experience was a worry.

As an immediate result, the Governor’s Office – a block that was used for buffets and meetings, and hosted a Formula One exhibit and 1960s period office – are shut.

There are now only seven members of staff to look after the massive six-acre Victorian prison.

But they are determined to keep welcoming visitors through the doors, and will be actively promoting activities and news to drum up more support.

Mr Geddes says he knows the museum can work, but it just needs to increase footfall and rally support from the community.

To keep the charity running, it requires around £150,000 per year.

The museum has launched a membership service at £10 per year to help drive up support.

Members will get a 15% discount on entrance fees upon showing their membership card for up to two visits per year.

They will also receive priority when tickets go on sale for special events. This includes the Peterhead Prison Break which is a “real-life immersive game” where people will try and escape without being caught by the guards. It will take place on May 26.

A quarterly newsletter highlighting the work the museum is doing has also been launched for members.

Campaign to reduce water and energy costs

In the meantime, Mr Geddes and local MSPs are working to highlight the plight of the five-star attraction.

Due to its age, the building requires regular maintenance to prevent leaks, which are becoming increasingly expensive.

Mr Geddes said charges for water and sewage were around £6,000 per year.

Local SNP MSP Karen Adam wrote to Energy Secretary Michael Matheson to see if the museum could receive any sort of support.

However, in his response, he wrote an exemption “would not be appropriate” as it is a charitable cafe competing with small businesses.

Ms Adam said: “I have been working with the museum to explore options about potential grant funding that may be available.

“The SNP and Scottish Government are going above and beyond doing everything we can within the limitations of the devolution settlement and the finite budget that Scotland has to work with.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr also raised the plight of Peterhead Prison Museum in Holyrood this week by inviting Culture Minister Neil Gray for a visit to see its “excellent facilities”.

Could the closure have a knock-on effect on Peterhead’s economy?

The loss of the cafe at Peterhead’s number-one tourist attraction has caught the eye of many in the community.

According to Trip Advisor, it is the number one thing to do in the town, and the only attraction to have a five-star rating.

It is feared it could have a knock-on effect on the wider Blue Toon economy.

Mr Geddes recalls when filming the Channel 4 drama Screw at the museum how the “massive” cast and crew stayed in Peterhead hotels and ate at local restaurants.

He also remembers occasions when coaches full of tourists would travel into the town to visit the museum.

But this is not the first time the museum has been under pressure.

Last January, the museum announced it might have to close its doors for good if due to being shut for 10 months due to the pandemic.

To help support the attraction, visit the Peterhead Prison Museum website or its Facebook page.