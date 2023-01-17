‘Love at first sight’: 60th wedding anniversary celebrations for Aberdeenshire couple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire woman said it was “love at first sight” as she and her husband celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Derek Tawse, both 79, live in Craigdam near Tarves, celebrated their diamond anniversary on Thursday, having tied the knot on January 12, 1963.

The couple met for the first time when they were about 10-years-old.

Mrs Tawse did shopping for an elderly couple, at the time and says she “always wanted to be at the baker shop at the the same time as these two boys”.

The two boys were Mr Tawse and his twin brother, who she said were usually standing at the bus stop.

Saying she “always admired him”, Mrs Tawse finally got the chance to spend some time with him during a dance at Pitmedden Hall.

‘I’m going to have the one with the lilac tie’

Attending the dance with her friend, she said: “I see the Tawse twins are here tonight, I’m going to have the one with the lilac tie and you can have the other one.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

“It was love at first sight for me, he was my first love,” Mrs Tawse told The Press and Journal, adding: “I was over the moon, I was walking on clouds, the love was there from the first.”

Married at Tarves Parish Church, the couple held their wedding reception at New Inn Hotel, Ellon.

Mr and Mrs Tawse went on to have three children together, Jacqueline 59, Denise, 57 and Derek, 55.

Mrs Tawse worked as a nurse at Kingseat Hospital near Newmachar, while her husband founded his own building business, which he still owns.

‘We never go to bed on an argument’

Their son Derek works for the business. and even at the age of 79, Mr Tawse does as well, with his wife calling him a “workaholic”.

Revealing the secrets to a happy and long-lasting marriage, she said: “We’ve had lots of ups and downs, but we never go to bed on an argument.”

She said: “Give and take and appreciate each other.”

For the couple’s anniversary, they received an anniversary card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, while a celebration took place at the Tawse’s house in Craigdam.

It was attended by her daughter, Jacqueline, as well as Aberdeenshire’s vice lord lieutenant, Joanna Marchioness of Aberdeen, and Aberdeenshire councillor, Derek Ritchie.

‘The gift of love is the greatest of all’

Describing it as being a “wonderful” event, Mr Ritchie added: “It was truly a pleasure and an honour to be part of such an achievement and whilst I’m sure Derek and Margaret will receive many gifts and good wishes, the gift of love is the greatest of all.”

The next day, a get together attended by Mr and Mrs Tawse’s family was held to celebrate their special occasion.