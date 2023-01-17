‘Love at first sight’: 60th wedding anniversary celebrations for Aberdeenshire couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Love at first sight’: 60th wedding anniversary celebrations for Aberdeenshire couple

By Chris Cromar
January 17, 2023, 6:07 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 6:35 pm
Derek and Margaret Tawse celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Derek and Margaret Tawse celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire woman said it was “love at first sight” as she and her husband celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Derek Tawse, both 79, live in Craigdam near Tarves, celebrated their diamond anniversary on Thursday, having tied the knot on January 12, 1963.

The couple on their wedding day. Image: Jacqueline Parley.

The couple met for the first time when they were about 10-years-old.

Mrs Tawse did shopping for an elderly couple, at the time and says she “always wanted to be at the baker shop at the the same time as these two boys”.

The two boys were Mr Tawse and his twin brother, who she said were usually standing at the bus stop.

Saying she “always admired him”, Mrs Tawse finally got the chance to spend some time with him during a dance at Pitmedden Hall.

‘I’m going to have the one with the lilac tie’

Attending the dance with her friend, she said: “I see the Tawse twins are here tonight, I’m going to have the one with the lilac tie and you can have the other one.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

“It was love at first sight for me, he was my first love,” Mrs Tawse told The Press and Journal, adding: “I was over the moon, I was walking on clouds, the love was there from the first.”

Derek and Margaret Tawse were joined by their daughter Jackie (centre), Aberdeenshire councillor Derek Ritchie and Aberdeenshire’s vice lord lieutenant, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Married at Tarves Parish Church, the couple held their wedding reception at New Inn Hotel, Ellon.

Mr and Mrs Tawse went on to have three children together, Jacqueline 59, Denise, 57 and Derek, 55.

Mrs Tawse worked as a nurse at Kingseat Hospital near Newmachar, while her husband founded his own building business, which he still owns.

‘We never go to bed on an argument’

Their son Derek works for the business. and even at the age of 79, Mr Tawse does as well, with his wife calling him a “workaholic”.

Revealing the secrets to a happy and long-lasting marriage, she said: “We’ve had lots of ups and downs, but we never go to bed on an argument.”

She said: “Give and take and appreciate each other.”

The couple’s three children as youngsters, Jacqueline, Denise and Derek. Image: Jacqueline Parley.

For the couple’s anniversary, they received an anniversary card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, while a celebration took place at the Tawse’s house in Craigdam.

It was attended by her daughter, Jacqueline, as well as Aberdeenshire’s vice lord lieutenant, Joanna Marchioness of Aberdeen, and Aberdeenshire councillor, Derek Ritchie.

‘The gift of love is the greatest of all’

Describing it as being a “wonderful” event, Mr Ritchie added: “It was truly a pleasure and an honour to be part of such an achievement and whilst I’m sure Derek and Margaret will receive many gifts and good wishes, the gift of love is the greatest of all.”

The next day, a get together attended by Mr and Mrs Tawse’s family was held to celebrate their special occasion.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented