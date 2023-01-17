‘Peterhead has so much potential’: New drive to transform town centre into vibrant place for locals and visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire town is taking part in a national regeneration programme focused on helping communities thrive and progress.

Peterhead is the latest addition to the Alliance for Action scheme, operated by Surf – Scotland’s Regeneration Forum (Surf).

Funded by the Scottish Government, the programme has been running since 2013 and aims to promote the regeneration of places facing social and economic challenges.

The charity has now decided to expand its reach to the north-east, having previously supported local communities in Argyll, Dumfries and Galloway and Glasgow.

Creating a positive change for locals

Former Rediscover Peterhead manager Linda Hendry has been appointed as Surf’s local facilitator to drive the Blue Toon to better fortunes over the next two years.

Ms Hendry had been the driving force behind the business improvement district (Bid) for several months, after she was elected to take the reins in June last year.

However, the group – which was set up to increase footfall in the town and support local businesses – was discontinued in October after it failed to secure a second term.

Her wealth of local knowledge and enthusiasm to put Peterhead back on the map, as well as her previous experience as an area project officer for Aberdeenshire Council, proved Ms Hendry as the perfect candidate for the role.

Surf policy manager Derek Rankine said: “We were pleased with Linda’s interest in the post and her strong appetite for supporting positive change in Peterhead town centre.

“Our new Peterhead facilitator will provide a wide range of services, from general advice and guidance, to specific support on project development, fundraising, and partnership working, all of which is tightly focused on locally identified priorities for revitalising the town centre.

“Linda will hit the ground running with a particularly strong knowledge of local players and dynamics, and will bring high level of enthusiasm to the role.”

‘Peterhead has so much potential’

As a local facilitator, Ms Hendry will work closely with local community groups, businesses, charities and Aberdeenshire Council to bring “real impact” to the town.

In the coming weeks, she will be engaging with Peterhead stakeholders to discuss the nature of support Surf can offer, as well as future projects to attract and retain visitors.

These include projects targeting vacant and derelict buildings, tackling anti-social behaviour and creating more opportunities for young people.

Ms Hendry said she is looking forward to utilising her skills and previous experience in helping the town expand and progress.

“Peterhead town centre has so much potential,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with partners and stakeholders on projects that have been identified locally, and supporting their progress for the benefit of the town.

“A lot of consultation activity has happened in the past and I look forward to helping develop this into practical outcomes that improve the town centre.”