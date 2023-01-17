‘Peterhead has so much potential’: New drive to transform town centre into vibrant place for locals and visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Peterhead has so much potential’: New drive to transform town centre into vibrant place for locals and visitors

By Denny Andonova
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 9:19 am
Peterhead regeneration
The project aims to transform Peterhead's fortunes and attracted more visitors to the town centre.

An Aberdeenshire town is taking part in a national regeneration programme focused on helping communities thrive and progress.

Peterhead is the latest addition to the Alliance for Action scheme, operated by Surf – Scotland’s Regeneration Forum (Surf).

Funded by the Scottish Government, the programme has been running since 2013 and aims to promote the regeneration of places facing social and economic challenges.

The charity has now decided to expand its reach to the north-east, having previously supported local communities in Argyll, Dumfries and Galloway and Glasgow.

Creating a positive change for locals

Former Rediscover Peterhead manager Linda Hendry has been appointed as Surf’s local facilitator to drive the Blue Toon to better fortunes over the next two years.

Ms Hendry had been the driving force behind the business improvement district (Bid) for several months, after she was elected to take the reins in June last year.

However, the group – which was set up to increase footfall in the town and support local businesses – was discontinued in October after it failed to secure a second term.

Former Rediscover Peterhead manager Linda Hendry hopes to create more opportunities in Peterhead. Image: Emma Scott/Supplied

Her wealth of local knowledge and enthusiasm to put Peterhead back on the map, as well as her previous experience as an area project officer for Aberdeenshire Council, proved Ms Hendry as the perfect candidate for the role.

Surf policy manager Derek Rankine said: “We were pleased with Linda’s interest in the post and her strong appetite for supporting positive change in Peterhead town centre.

Rediscover Peterheadwas voted out following an anonymous ballot in October. Image: Rediscover Peterhead/Supplied

“Our new Peterhead facilitator will provide a wide range of services, from general advice and guidance, to specific support on project development, fundraising, and partnership working, all of which is tightly focused on locally identified priorities for revitalising the town centre.

“Linda will hit the ground running with a particularly strong knowledge of local players and dynamics, and will bring high level of enthusiasm to the role.”

‘Peterhead has so much potential’

As a local facilitator, Ms Hendry will work closely with local community groups, businesses, charities and Aberdeenshire Council to bring “real impact” to the town.

In the coming weeks, she will be engaging with Peterhead stakeholders to discuss the nature of support Surf can offer, as well as future projects to attract and retain visitors.

These include projects targeting vacant and derelict buildings, tackling anti-social behaviour and creating more opportunities for young people.

One of the aims of the project is to attract and retain visitors to Peterhead town centre. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Ms Hendry said she is looking forward to utilising her skills and previous experience in helping the town expand and progress.

“Peterhead town centre has so much potential,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with partners and stakeholders on projects that have been identified locally, and supporting their progress for the benefit of the town.

“A lot of consultation activity has happened in the past and I look forward to helping develop this into practical outcomes that improve the town centre.”

Tags

Conversation

