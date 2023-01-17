Peter Clark: Eating more Scottish game could help your health and the environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Eating more Scottish game could help your health and the environment

By Peter Clark
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 8:57 am
Game meat can replace chicken or beef in your usual recipes (Image: Natalia Lisovskaya/Shutterstock)
You can make responsible choices when purchasing meat, buying locally and from sustainable sources, writes Peter Clark of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation in Scotland.

With the festivities of Christmas and New Year now past, our attention turns to the year ahead. Resolutions of revitalisation and regeneration are made, with people flocking to the gym or attempting Dry January.

For some, it is the annual ritual of Veganuary. There is a faux philosophy circulating that adopting veganism for a month, by eradicating meat, dairy and eggs from our diets, reduces one’s carbon footprint.

In Scotland, we are lucky when it comes to carbon footprint, thanks to our natural landscapes, high volume of rainfall and high quality grazing land. People can make responsible choices when purchasing meat, being cognisant of its provenance and seeking to buy locally and from sustainable sources wherever possible.

As an Aberdeenshire farmer’s son, I will always be a strong advocate of Aberdeen Angus Scotch beef. However, Scottish game meat, including pheasant, pigeon and duck, as well as wild venison, are also local and sustainable.

Wild deer need to be culled to maintain sustainable populations and to reduce crop and forestry damage. For example, Forestry and Land Scotland has stipulated that more than 150,000 deer must be culled across Scotland over the next five years.

Scotland must harness this opportunity, and allow local recreational deer stalkers to set up community deer larders to provide this low carbon and sustainable food source.

Try something new in the kitchen

Incidentally, the carbon footprint of farmed venison is 38% lower than beef, and 49% lower than lamb, with new research looking at the footprint of wild venison.

I’m no Gordon Ramsay – learning to cook and utilise game meat need not require a plethora of new cookbooks

Wild deer and gamebirds enjoy a varied, foraged diet of wild berries and insects, alongside an abundance of exercise across moorlands, glens and open lowland farmland. The result is that pheasant, partridge and pigeon are all lower in fat and offer more protein, iron, zinc and selenium than chicken.

For me, part of the enjoyment of shooting is knowing that I will return home with a brace of pheasants, which will be carefully prepared and shared as a hearty and warming dish, with friends and family.

Pan-seared wood pigeon, served at Tarragon by Graham Mitchell in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

I’m no Gordon Ramsay – learning to cook and utilise game meat need not require a plethora of new cookbooks; it is about simply and effectively substituting the fundamental ingredients.

In something as straightforward as fajitas, for example, scrap the chicken and try pheasant. Or, switch the type of mince and make a delicious Deeside venison lasagne instead.

As the shooting season draws to a close, please do call into your local butcher or game dealer. We are blessed with so many in the north and north-east. Make it your New Year’s resolution to eat more game and support our rural economy in the process.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

