Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

Fire crews were called to pylon blaze near Dingwall this afternoon.

The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road was closed for about two hours as firefighters were tackling the blaze near Conon Bridge.

One fire appliance was sent from Dingwall after the alarm was raised at about 2pm. Police were also called to assist.

The fire service left the scene at about 4.30pm and the road was reopened to traffic shortly after.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of an electrical line on fire on the A835 near Conon Bridge at 2.10pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the scene from Dingwall. The stop message was received at 4.29pm and the incident was passed onto SSE.”