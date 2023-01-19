6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days with friends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boozy brunch is a great way to get any day started but perfect for when your diary is clear and you want to catch up with friends.

Aberdeen is host to some fantastic boozy brunch deals, but to help you pick the best ones, we’ve put together a list that will keep you busy all year.

From high-class cocktail bars to fun-filled student haunts, our boozy brunch selections suit all styles and budgets.

Just remember that a boozy brunch is not a free run on the bar.

To keep things civil – and conform to Scotland’s licensing laws – you are limited to one drink every 15 minutes, and the deal can’t last longer than two hours.

Vovem Meat & Liquor

This Union Street steak restaurant runs a ‘Bottomless Bubbles’ lunch from Friday to Sunday between noon and 4pm.

Add £20 on to the cost of your food and you’ll get an upgrade to the Prosecco offer.

Get your bubbles on over a wide choice of steak as well as other top-drawer meat dishes such as lobster mac and cheese, wagyu chilli con carne and grilled chicken burgers.

The Spiritualist

Making a name for itself over the past few years, The Spiritualist’s boozy brunch is a class act.

The cocktail bar mixes fantastic drinks, two of which you’ll be able to order as part of the brunch.

What’s more, you get an arrival bellini, a brunch dish AND a JG Ross rowie – all for £29 per person.

To watch a video of the food and drink team trying the brunch, click here.

The Craftsman

Down on the harbour, the Craftsman is a great place to spend a few hours, not least because of their excellent on-site roasted coffee.

The brunch is good too, and has recently been expanded from a weekend deal to every day.

You can make it boozy by choosing one of the two alcohol options on offer – either a bloody mary or a breakfast mar-tea-ni cocktail, which contains orange liqueur, gin and Earl Grey tea.

Brunch runs from noon to 5pm.

Cafe Ahoy

You have to order your brunch cocktails separately at Cafe Ahoy, but they are worth it.

£7.95 each, your choice is a spiced bloody mary or an Aperol spritz.

Pick of the brunch options is the Breakfast Ahoy! For £9.95, you get toasted sourdough topped with bacon, haggis, fried egg and the fiery scotch bonnet ketchup.

Tippling House

The Tippling House is an excellent cocktail bar on Belmont Street with a great boozy brunch option.

Choose from an extensive brunch menu that includes great dishes such as eggs royale with cured sea trout or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and get free Champagne refills for 90 minutes.

The price is not cheap – £39 per person. But for a special occasion, or a catch-up with an old friend, it’s a meal to remember.

The Bobbin

This student favourite does a value-for-money boozy brunch.

Cocktails, beer and prosecco are all on the menu here, though you are limited to a maximum of six.

As for food, The Bobbin has a long list of brunch bangers such as the Melt Burger, pepperoni pizza and chicken and bacon waffles.

All yours for just £25 per person, though surcharges are added for some items.