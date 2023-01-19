6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days with friends

By Andy Morton
January 19, 2023, 6:08 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:09 pm
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A boozy brunch is a great way to get any day started but perfect for when your diary is clear and you want to catch up with friends.

Aberdeen is host to some fantastic boozy brunch deals, but to help you pick the best ones, we’ve put together a list that will keep you busy all year.

From high-class cocktail bars to fun-filled student haunts, our boozy brunch selections suit all styles and budgets.

Just remember that a boozy brunch is not a free run on the bar.

To keep things civil – and conform to Scotland’s licensing laws – you are limited to one drink every 15 minutes, and the deal can’t last longer than two hours.

Vovem Meat & Liquor

This Union Street steak restaurant runs a ‘Bottomless Bubbles’ lunch from Friday to Sunday between noon and 4pm.

Add £20 on to the cost of your food and you’ll get an upgrade to the Prosecco offer.

Get your bubbles on over a wide choice of steak as well as other top-drawer meat dishes such as lobster mac and cheese, wagyu chilli con carne and grilled chicken burgers.

Vovem on Union Street has strong brunch vibes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Spiritualist

Making a name for itself over the past few years, The Spiritualist’s boozy brunch is a class act.

The cocktail bar mixes fantastic drinks, two of which you’ll be able to order as part of the brunch.

What’s more, you get an arrival bellini, a brunch dish AND a JG Ross rowie – all for £29 per person.

The Spiritualist does great food to go with its drinks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Craftsman

Down on the harbour, the Craftsman is a great place to spend a few hours, not least because of their excellent on-site roasted coffee.

The brunch is good too, and has recently been expanded from a weekend deal to every day.

You can make it boozy by choosing one of the two alcohol options on offer  – either a bloody mary or a breakfast mar-tea-ni cocktail, which contains orange liqueur, gin and Earl Grey tea.

Brunch runs from noon to 5pm.

Brunch cocktails at the Craftsman run all week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cafe Ahoy

You have to order your brunch cocktails separately at Cafe Ahoy, but they are worth it.

£7.95 each, your choice is a spiced bloody mary or an Aperol spritz.

Pick of the brunch options is the Breakfast Ahoy! For £9.95, you get toasted sourdough topped with bacon, haggis, fried egg and the fiery scotch bonnet ketchup.

Brunch by the beach at Cafe Ahoy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Tippling House

The Tippling House is an excellent cocktail bar on Belmont Street with a great boozy brunch option.

Choose from an extensive brunch menu that includes great dishes such as eggs royale with cured sea trout or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and get free Champagne refills for 90 minutes.

The price is not cheap – £39 per person. But for a special occasion, or a catch-up with an old friend, it’s a meal to remember.

The cocktails are the stars at The Tippling House. Image: Love Drinks

The Bobbin

This student favourite does a value-for-money boozy brunch.

Cocktails, beer and prosecco are all on the menu here, though you are limited to a maximum of six.

As for food, The Bobbin has a long list of brunch bangers such as the Melt Burger, pepperoni pizza and chicken and bacon waffles.

All yours for just £25 per person, though surcharges are added for some items.

Students like to hang out at The Bobbin brunch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

