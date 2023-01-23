Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Resurfacing work will close a stretch of a busy Highland road next month.

Bear Scotland will carry out the £40,000 works at Drumnadrochit, on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road from February 5.

Works will be carried out between 8pm and 6am both nights, and the road will be shut.

As there is no suitable diversion, vehicles will be held at either side of the 390ft worksite until they can be escorted safely.

These “amnesties” will be at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am.

Traffic using the A831 junction will be diverted via an alternative route both nights to allow for it to be resurfaced safely and minimise disruption to both road users and site operations.

The A82 will be open throughout the day, although a 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Bear Scotland’s north-west representative Eddie Ross said: “This surfacing project on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow widths of the road at this location. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing amnesty periods for traffic to pass.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.”