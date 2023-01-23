A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A diversion was in place on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road at Toll of Birness following an earlier road traffic collision.

The road was closed in both directions for around an hour, between 7pm and 8pm, to allow for the removal of four vehicles.

It has since reopened to HGVs, but other road users are being asked to use an alternative route to allow vehicles to be recovered.

It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the collision on the A90.

UPDATE❗ ⌚20:09 #A90 Ellon The #A90 North of Ellon has now reopened to HGV's tonight in both directions however all other traffic is being diverted locally to allow for recovery following an earlier collision⛔ Traffic coping well in the area@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/t0fATHP3Oi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 23, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident on the A90 at 6.39pm.

“We were in attendance to make safe the road, but we were not required on scene.

“The stop sign came through at 7pm.”