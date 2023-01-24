Man, 54, charged after house fire in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a house fire broke out in Tillydrone last week.

Emergency services were alerted to a blaze on Papermill Gardens at about 3.20pm on Saturday.

Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene, with several crews working to extinguish the flames and make the area safe again. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.16pm on Saturday, January 21, to reports a dwelling fire at Papermill Gardens, Aberdeen.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police said a 54-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the house fire and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with fire after emergency services were called at 3.20pm on Saturday, January 21, to Papermill Gardens in Aberdeen.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”