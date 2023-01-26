Dog walkers urged to keep pets under control after lambs savaged near Fetteresso forest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Mearns farmer is urging dog walkers to “just be careful” after he found two dead lambs and another four injured.

Graham Jamieson owns a farm near Fetteresso Forest, where trails and paths are popular amongst dog walkers.

When he arrived at one of his fields yesterday, he discovered two 10-month-old lambs had been killed in an apparent dog attack, while another four were severely injured.

He believes it would have been a “fairly big dog” to have caused such damage, and the owners would know their dog was involved – even if it had run off – because he suspects it would be “covered in blood”.

Mr Jamieson said: “As a farmer, you’re there to look after animals you don’t like to see anything suffering like that, it was quite a shock.

“It must have been a fairly big dog because when I say lambs, they’re April last year’s lambs, so they’re a fair size.

“The lambs are quite a mess, you would definitely know if your dog had done it. If you were up in the woods and your dog came back to you all muddy and covered in blood that’s pretty clear I would say.

“It’s just reckless of people to be going out walking their dogs and not having them under control.”

‘Awareness is the most we can hope for’

The lambs were grazing on Mr Jamieson’s land but he doesn’t own them.

The owner has taken the surviving lambs to be treated if possible, but Mr Jamieson fears they will need to be destroyed.

He is urging people to keep their dogs under control and to take more caution, especially in areas like the forest and countryside where livestock could be close by.

The farmer added: “I think awareness is the most we can hope for, just be careful when you’re out and about.

“Especially at this time of the year, there’s lots of in-lamb ewes in the countryside. These were just lambs, but if they were pregnant ewes it would have been untold damage.”

Inquiries ongoing

Police say it is important for dog owners to be wary of their pet approaching other animals.

They stress that in the countryside it may not always be obvious when other animals, including livestock, are around.

Officers are now investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of two sheep which had been killed and four others injured on land at Fetteresso near Stonehaven around 10.05am on Wednesday January 25.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0910 of January 25.

Find out more information and advice about sheep worrying on their website.