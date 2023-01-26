Dog walkers urged to keep pets under control after lambs savaged near Fetteresso forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dog walkers urged to keep pets under control after lambs savaged near Fetteresso forest

By Lauren Taylor
January 26, 2023, 3:33 pm
Lambs grazing on land near Fetteresso forrest were attacked and killed yesterday.
Lambs grazing on land near Fetteresso forrest were attacked and killed yesterday.

A Mearns farmer is urging dog walkers to “just be careful” after he found two dead lambs and another four injured.

Graham Jamieson owns a farm near Fetteresso Forest, where trails and paths are popular amongst dog walkers.

When he arrived at one of his fields yesterday, he discovered two 10-month-old lambs had been killed in an apparent dog attack, while another four were severely injured.

He believes it would have been a “fairly big dog” to have caused such damage, and the owners would know their dog was involved – even if it had run off – because he suspects it would be “covered in blood”.

Mr Jamieson said: “As a farmer, you’re there to look after animals you don’t like to see anything suffering like that, it was quite a shock.

“It must have been a fairly big dog because when I say lambs, they’re April last year’s lambs, so they’re a fair size.

“The lambs are quite a mess, you would definitely know if your dog had done it. If you were up in the woods and your dog came back to you all muddy and covered in blood that’s pretty clear I would say.

“It’s just reckless of people to be going out walking their dogs and not having them under control.”

‘Awareness is the most we can hope for’

The lambs were grazing on Mr Jamieson’s land but he doesn’t own them.

The owner has taken the surviving lambs to be treated if possible, but Mr Jamieson fears they will need to be destroyed.

He is urging people to keep their dogs under control and to take more caution, especially in areas like the forest and countryside where livestock could be close by.

Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
Dog walkers should be more cautious as lambing season is about to get under way.

The farmer added: “I think awareness is the most we can hope for, just be careful when you’re out and about.

“Especially at this time of the year, there’s lots of in-lamb ewes in the countryside. These were just lambs, but if they were pregnant ewes it would have been untold damage.”

Inquiries ongoing

Police say it is important for dog owners to be wary of their pet approaching other animals.

They stress that in the countryside it may not always be obvious when other animals, including livestock, are around.

Officers are now investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of two sheep which had been killed and four others injured on land at Fetteresso near Stonehaven around 10.05am on Wednesday January 25.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0910 of January 25.

Find out more information and advice about sheep worrying on their website.

Just 4% of dog owners know new laws around sheep worrying – do you?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
14 deaths have been recorded across Grampian over a 24 hour period. NHS Grampian.
How pioneering NHS Grampian cancer research is helping patients and staff recruitment
Angus Hughes sprayed hand sanitiser in the eyes of an Aberdeen bar boss. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'Troubled' man sprayed hand sanitiser into eyes of Aberdeen bar boss
Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO and Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art’s managing director and co-founder, with the first Big Trail sculpture, 'Night and Day' by Bryan Angus.
Sneak preview: First sculpture revealed for The Big Hop Trail
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
Aberdeen residents with habour backdrop
Video: Aberdonians voice opinions on future of oil and gas
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves…
Geoff Norcott to return to Aberdeen
Comedian Geoff Norcott to ask what happened to 'Basic Blokes' when he returns to…
Post Thumbnail
What can be done to revive Aberdeen's Union Street?

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland warned not to take bottom side Stewart's Melville lightly in National One encounter
Kick of the daily grind with a trip to these establishments Credit: Nick Duthie.
12 of the best cafés across the north and north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented