Still Game’s Winston due to host shows across Aberdeenshire and Moray

Still Game actor Paul Riley, who plays Winston in the hit BBC show, is planning a tour across the north this May.

While, for legal reasons, he won’t be able to appear as his best-known character, Mr Riley is sure to bring his wit and wisdom, as well as his decades of experience on the comedy scene.

His tour, named An Evening with Paul Riley, promises to deliver a This is Your Life-type experience, with plenty of laughs and questions from the audience.

He is all set to visit Aberdeen, Ellon, Huntly, Aboyne, Braemar, Turriff, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Newtonhill, Inverurie, Kintore and Westhill.

Meet and greet with guests

After each of his gigs, it is likely that Mr Riley will do a meet and greet with the audience.

Promoters Breakneck Comedy said the response from audiences in Fraserburgh and Peterhead had already been “amazing”.

A spokesman said: “Paul Riley is a Scottish actor and comedian. He is best known for his role as Winston Ingram in the Scottish sitcom, Still Game.

“Previously he had worked on the Chewin’ the Fat, the sketch show from which Still Game was spun-off. Mr Riley also starred in, wrote and directed Dear Green Place, again with Ford Kiernan from Still Game.”

Last year Jack and Victor from Still Game made appearances across the north and north-east to promote Jack & Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin.

Hundreds queued to meet their comedy idols.

In 2006, Mr Riley was nominated for a BAFTA Scotland award for his role as pensioner Winston Ingram in Still Game. He was up against Barry Jones and Stuart McLeod in their show, Tricks from the Bible.

He won the award, also picking up the Best Entertainment category as well for Dear Green Place.

The spokesman added: “For legal reasons Paul can not be in character as Winston on the night, but the audience will not be disappointed, he will crack some jokes.”