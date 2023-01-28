Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have raised concerns as 28-year-old woman hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon in Aberdeen.

Ann-Marie Gordon was last seet in the Castle Street area of Aberdeen at around 3pm on Monday.

Police wrote in a Facebook post their becoming “increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ann-Marie Gordon” who is described as 5ft 8 in height with red hair.

Ms Gordon was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered jacket with a black vest top underneath, black leggings and black boots.

Those with any information of her whereabouts are being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number as 3167.